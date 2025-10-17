MyVoice: Views of our readers 17th October 2025

K’taka CM takes on RSS in state

The Karnataka government cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to frame new rules restricting Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activities in public spaces and government premises a decision that follows not only state minister Priyank Kharge’s complaints about RSS presence in schools but also recent public outrage over the suspected suicide of a Kerala IT professional who alleged years of sexual abuse by RSS members in a dying statement posted on social media.

The move was sparked in part by Kharge’s letter to chief minister Siddaramaiah, which demanded bans on RSS activities in government and aided institutions, citing the role of such spaces in “indoctrination”. But the controversy further intensified when 26-year-old Kerala software engineer Anandu Aji was found dead in a lodge, allegedly by suicide, after accusing RSS members of repeated sexual abuse and harassment during his childhood spent in an RSS shakha (unit).

In his letter to the chief minister, Kharge cited concerns over RSS shakhas in public and educational spaces, alleging that slogans and ideology are being propagated among youth without oversight. Aji’s allegations had given fresh fuel to those concerns, especially among opposition and civil society groups demanding a full investigation.

Bhagwan Thadani, Mumbai

Of superstitions and beliefs

I fully concur with the opinion of Dr Mohan Kanda’s essay ‘DIVISION’ between rational and the superstitious is in one’s mindset’. One’s belief is another’s disbelief. Amavasya thithi is good for Tamilians and is not for Telugus. Even in Telugu families the puja mandirams are facing on east and west sides. Omens are treated as bad and good. There is no standard method or trust on superstitions.

Julius Caesar’s wife faced bad omens and tried to to stop Caesar from attending a meeting arranged by Brutus. It became a reality as Caesar was assassinated. Egyptians also were bent down to superstitions. Rituals in Brahmin families differ with others. This kind of mad belief wholly depends upon one’s own sentiments. Can we deny that man is a sentimental fool?

Dr N S R Murthy, Secunderabad

PK move laudable

Political advisor – strategist – Prashant Kishore who made headlines, till recently in the upcoming Bihar elections, even as some news channels even projected him as the likely winner, has announced that he would not contest the Bihar Assembly elections.

It is a good decision on his part, as he would have ended up as a ‘voter cutter’ at best. Prashant Kishor has no particular plan for Bihar, except for demanding employment; he at least could have supported the NDA in Bihar as several developmental activities are afoot in the state by the present government which is in power.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Let death be dignified in jails

The Centre’s stand against alternatives to hanging ignores the need for a humane execution method. Hanging, causing prolonged suffering, is outdated and cruel. Most developed nations have replaced it with painless procedures.

Administering anesthesia followed by a lethal injection ensures a peaceful, dignified death without physical agony. India must move beyond this colonial relic and adopt scientific, compassionate methods that uphold human dignity till the end, aligning justice with modern humanitarian and ethical standards.

RS Narula, Patiala

Pakistan should not be spared

This refers to news that Lt Gen Katiyar has warned Pakistan of intensified military response, in the event of another misadventure by that country, against India. The General Office Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Command has warned that Operation Sindoor 2.0 could be more destructive,

if Pakistan blatantly persists in its terror activities against India. Similar warnings against Pakistan have been delivered by the chiefs of India’s defence forces. This is a good gesture by India to proactively keep Pakistan warned of what might be India’s reaction in that scenario, if another round of Operation Sindoor 2.0 is thrust upon India, due to Pakistan’s irresponsible and unpredictable behaviour against India.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad