MyVoice: Views of our readers 18th May 2021

Dispel fear of vaccine among public

This refers to the letter 'Deficit of humanitarian attitude and scientific criteria' by Nalapatla Ashok Babu. It is interesting that we all continue to be in doubt and have a diffident mood and mindset when the new life-saving vaccine is produced in the country after a great deal of research and required human trials that are recommended and mandatory.

The tactics of avoidance and delaying the jab to maximum extent possible, seems to be a general trend that is prevailing among us; and is evident even among the educated and scientific community, who are coming up with various logics about the Indian produced Covid vaccines not completing the third phase trials as mandated, and the third phase trial report not being published to their satisfaction. At the same time, it is pleasant and heartening that top medical professionals and famous heart surgeons who took the jab for all to see, in dispelling misconception and doubt lingering in the minds of general public, and other fellow professionals, which I regard as an excellent example in sending a message to the country and fellow humans to go ahead fearlessly in taking the jab of the vaccines produced in the country. The writer is right in his observation that more could have been done by the concerned district Collectors, and other top officials in the country, by openly coming up in taking the vaccine that will serve in motivating others, who are undecided, and yet to overcome the decades old trend and fear of remaining away from vaccines.

The villains in the whole episode are none but the country's political class who are now in the opposition to create needless roadblocks and negative propaganda against the vaccine. The Opposition in the country should have played a positive and constructive role in promoting the vaccine meaningfully; they had indulged in all kinds of irresponsible questioning like, when vaccination programme would be completed in the country, and why did India send the vaccine to other friendly and poorer countries at a time country's own vaccine programme was in progress etc., etc. It was good to see that countless citizens of the country had shared their pictures of vaccine jabs on social media, as the Prime Minister and the President did.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Come clean on Covid preparedness

Surprisingly many State Governments are declaring that there is no dearth of oxygen and beds in their hospitals . We are witnessing on television screens and on front pages of newspapers that many people are meeting death in front of hospitals or before reaching the hospitals in miserable conditions. When there is abundant oxygen and plenty of beds why people are dying in thousands ?. And on the other side country importing oxygen from small and poor countries. It is clear from the inferences that our political leadership measurably failed to protect the lives of the people . Both central and state governments are responsible for continuing deaths of the people in thousands for mere simple reasons of scarcity of Oxygen and Beds in the Hospitals . It seems that rich people are getting treatment in Govt or private hospitals , only poor people are left to their fate.

J Narsimha, Mahbubnagar

Control infection spread urgently

With reference to the article "Govt must stay alert as black fungus looms large" dated May 17. Excessive use of steroids and oxygen support due to surge in Covid-19 cases has led to an increase in black fungus cases. Steroids are the part of treatment for covid, but it is important to prescribe at the right time and at the right dosage. Doctors have also been warned to use distilled water and not tap water during humidification of patients on oxygen support, in order to avoid germs.

However, even those patients who were not hospitalised or administered steroids have reported mucormycosis, These patients are buying the unprescribed steroids from the black market and are worsening their health conditions. The Central drugs authority should update their guidelines and take necessary measures to curb black marketing. Otherwise, the patients will have to face serious health complications from the unprescribed doses. Also, the government should ensure all public and private hospitals take appropriate steps to prevent the spread of the infection.

M Vinesh, Visakhapatnam