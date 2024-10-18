MyVoice: Views of our readers 18th October 2024

Bizarre claim of Parl on Wakf land

The claim of AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal (The Hans India, 17.10.24) claiming the land where Parliament building stood as Wakf property should open the eyes of politicians and liberal secularists who are vehemently opposing the proposed Wakf Bill, now under the consideration of the Parliamentary committee. Every day, we read the drama of boycotting the proceedings of the joint parliamentary committee meetings. The secular Congress leaders grabbing the Wakf properties is a recorded history and the same was narrated by Anwar Manippady before the committee with evidence, including the report of Wakf Scam 2012 of Karnataka.

Dr Duggaraju Srinivasa Rao, Vijayawada

US, UK back Canada against India

The deterioration of relations between Canada and India is most unfortunate. It’s a lose and lose situation for both countries. Still worse is that it’s played out for the reaping of political gains by the incumbent party there in Canada. Losing people’s trust before next elections, the Canadian PM Justin Trudeau is trying to win over some sections to his side. In his desperation he is inadvertently supporting extremists at the cost of his nation’s interests. India should tread the path carefully without losing its composure. A real test for India’s diplomatic skills.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram

Old City raises stink over dirty water

It is contemptible that filthy water is being supplied to the residents of Old City. This situation is unacceptable and highlights a persistent issue that many residents face. The authorities must prioritise addressing this crisis and ensure that appropriate measures are implemented for effective water treatment before supplying it to the public.

Aditi Nair, Hyderabad.

Pleas against IAS posting rightly binned

The pleas of seven IAS officers for retaining their posts in the existing States have been quashed by the Telangana High Court. It is the job of the Union of India to post them in the respective States as per workload and requirement. Hence, this cadre has no choice to opt for retention. Initially, the IAS officers challenged the order of Central Administration Tribunal (CAT), Hyderabad, which declined to grant relief to them over re-allocation of their cadres in AP and TG. This is indeed a good judgement of TG High Court. In future, no such cases shall be entertained by the judiciary and disciplinary action be mooted for contempt of government orders.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Eradicating hunger incumbent on all

Aprops ‘India’s commitment to food production’. There are lakhs of beggars in our country. On the other side, about 330 million tonnes of food is produced in our country and our country ranks 5th to 6th in food production. Unfortunately, India wastes 40% of its food production. Recently, the 3 Noble Prize winners from USA proved that the differences between the rich and the poor had been widening. In addition, India has the world’s largest number of illiterates. Thus, the whole responsibility falls on the rich and the educated to avoid food wastage, and feed the poor. Let our noble country march towards having no beggars at all !

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad

***

Hunger is still a lived reality for millions of impoverished people in our country. The Global Hunger Index 2024 gave India a score of 27.3, a hunger level falling under the “serious” category. This score along with India’s rank position – 105 in a list of 127 countries - with as many as 200 million people - around 14% of the population - going hungry means the attempts to alleviate hunger and ensure food security for all have not yet borne fruits. The persistence of hunger despite the supply of free or subsidized food grains calls for more effective measures to keep the wolf from the door. The central and the state governments should acknowledge that there are millions of hungry mouths to feed and do what they should to ensure that India does not figure in the GHI.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

EPS-95 retirees’ pleas fall on deaf ears

As many as 24 long years have gone into history since EPS-95 retirees started urging all Union governments to hike their static pension of Rs 1,000 to a higher figure as per cost price index. All Prine Ministers and ministers concerned whenever met never said ‘NO’, but never did anything. Many retirees died and the rest are on their last phase. They are not treated as citizens of this nation. They are not eligible for any kind of central or state benefits. They are eligible only for voting. If the government drags the issue for another five years, then, nobody will be existing to appeal for pension hike.

Dr N S R Murthy, Secunderabad