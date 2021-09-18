MyVoice: Views of our readers 18th September 2021

NPAs in banking sector unavoidable

The honourable Finance Minister stated that with a promise of the government to stand as guarantor to the NARCL, the entire cycle of cleaning up the public sector banks that began with the recognition of the extent of bad loans in 2005 is over. She says that the government back-stop will come in only as much as to pay the gap between the realised value and the face value of those receipts and this will hold good for only 5 years. So far so good. We presume that the existing NPA mess is resolved.

Avoiding NPA in the banking sector is a myth. Then what for this exercise is done? It is presumed that after cleaning the NPAs, most of the banks except a few would be privatised. This is a dangerous proposal if undertaken as the welfare programmes so far done through banks would be put to a halt and this would be a dent in the Indian economy.

TSN Rao, Bhimavaram

"Govt sets up bad bank to clear the NPA dues" (Sept 17). Does it not seem awkward, embarrassing and stigma-tainted to name a newly coming up statutory financial institution as a 'bad bank.' Notwithstanding its assigned nature of obligations and functions it is entrusted to perform by an act of the Parliament, such pungent terms, ipso facto, by themselves stand no likelihood of their inclusion in a corporate entity. Alternatively, we have several other terms coming up such as (other than reconstruction, which is already used in IBRD for International Bank for Reconstruction and Development) rehabilitation, rejuvenation, resuscitation, among a host of similar words, which may be considered.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

That the Union cabinet approves setting a bad bank to resolve the issues of non-performing assets and clean up the books is a good step. Thus, it creates a separate system to take over the burden of NPAs from the shoulders of commercial banks and give them space to improve their efficiency. It can declutter the mess by changing the place of NPAs but may not help the economy much. We cannot expect revolutionary changes from banking sector regarding mounting NPAs, unless the bankers are made more accountable.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Worrying less about ageing

In one's life, ageing is unavoidable, which also brings problems of health, finance and imbalance in social status within the family and outside. (Coming to terms with ageing, September 16). Having said that, one need not get frightened, but prepare well from pre-retirement age itself. Regular medical check-ups, taking preventive measures to avoid diseases by diet control and exercises, planning to have financial resources are more vital, besides maintaining healthy relations with all. With these steps, instead of worrying about ageing, we can invite ageing into our life, enjoying the bliss of living long to the extent commensurate with good planning and preparedness.

GVN Murthy, Hyderabad

UDF left to cry hoarse



The write-up, by Prema Chandran, made an interesting read as the Congress in Kerala witnessing its members being poached by the ruling LDF in the State with impunity. Congress cries foul to the undemocratic exercise practiced by the CPM in receiving renegade UDF members with open arms, which the writer attributed to the shameless behaviour of the LDF in doing so. When the UDF unduly relies upon the high command to solve and redress their basic and regional issues, such things are bound to happen. The leaders of the party must not be reduced to the state of zombies, unable to decide their own day-to-day issues, on their own, which is shameful and unthinkable.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Revanth made to eat crow

The verbal diatribe of Revanth might have died down as Shashi Tharoor seems to have accepted his apology. Once Indira Gandhi said that Congress did not need any outside enemies to destroy it. They have aplenty within the party. How true is she even today! Otherwise, how would you explain Revanth Reddy calling Shashi Tharoor a donkey, notwithstanding the fact that the latter missed the post of Secretary General of the UNO narrowly? I just want to know from Revanth whether a donkey can be an award-winning author of 22 books, the latest one being 'The battle of Belonging.'

In the course of his diatribe against Tharoor, Revanth made the English language a scapegoat, while referring to former's bonhomie with KTR. Though it is "all is well that ends well," it is hoped that Shashi Tharoor will come up with the toughest rejoinder in the form of one of the lengthiest words he is familiar in coining without disappointing his ardent literature fans.

I am sure such a word would rattle Revanth so much that he will be needing a professional external help in decoding the meaning before he again equates him with perhaps another animal that can put a donkey to shame.

D Nagarjuna, Hyderabad