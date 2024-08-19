MyVoice: Views of our readers 19th August 2024

Metro should roll back parking fees

This is simply shocking and uncalled for. The Hyderabad Metro should find other venues like leasing advertisement space or simply leasing some plinth area to private entrepreneurs to set up businesses, etc., for earning more revenues instead of taxing the daily commuters in the name of two or four wheeler parking fee that too on hourly basis. In Japan the railways there refund ticket fare if the train runs late by just one minute and their train bogies are spick and span unlike ours. Taxing the commuters without improvement in services, i.e., punctuality, sanitation, courteous behaviour of staff, etc., is like looting the commuters impulsively.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Festival of democracy in J&K

EC’s sounding of poll bugle in J&K indicates the return of the festival of democracy to the valley. In view of the abrogation of Article 370, the three-phase assembly elections to be held will invite the unprecedented turnout of voters during the hustings. The local parties crave for the restoration of statehood for the union territory in the present scenario. The true democrats in the country are eagerly awaiting the day whether the ballot will silence the bullet or vice versa in the highly sensitive valley. Let us hope that the people’s mandate in the forthcoming elections will strengthen the roots of democracy and open the doors for good governace in the region.

Dr Tulluri Venkateswarlu, Bapatla

Amend sports rules on weight check

The recent rejection by CAS of the appeal made by Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat against her disqualification from the Olympic final was anticipated, given the deliberate delay in issuing the order. While the disqualification followed established rules, the relevant organizations failed to account for biological processes adequately. Weight gain, a natural result of muscle development and frequent competition, is beyond an athlete’s control. In Phogat’s case, competing in three matches in quick succession contributed to her weight gain. To ensure fairness, regulations should be amended to measure weight only before the first match, acknowledging that athletes cannot control weight fluctuations once competition begins.

Dr Navneet Seth, DHURI (Pb)

Jail should be exception in all cases

The Independence from foreign rule will serve no purpose, unless the citizens are shielded by Judiciary against oppression by rulers. The draconian UAPA and PMLA are being used by ruling party to target its critics, as it is nearly impossible to be bailed, the judicial dictum ‘bail is the right and jail is an exception’ does not apply to those ‘charged’ under these laws. The Supreme Court observed that the Judges must consider giving bail, when the case is made out, irrespective of the offence charged. The process of law cannot become punishment.

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad.

Will BJP seek consensus for one poll?

The hon”ble PM gave a clarion call from the Red Fort, urging the people to support the concept of “one nation, one election,” which is crucial for unhindered progress of the country. But, the biggest challenge to the one poll is constitutional and legal hurdles. The synchronisation of elections require amendments to the Articles 83, 85, 172 and 174 of Constitution, which govern the duration of legislatures and scheduling of elections. To overcome this hurdle, we need to have “political consensus”, which is just impossible,in the current circumstances. Therefore, the million dollar question is “can BJP which doesn’t believe in consensus, bring about the much needed consensus on one Nation one election?”

P H Hema Sagar, Secunderabad

Where are funds for TG CM’s pet projects?

“CM Revanth Reddy has declared Telangana as the as the ‘Future State’ and his visit to the US has yielded impressive results, securing multi-crore investments from IT giants aimed at creating jobs (Hans India, dt 10-8-24). This achievement is highly commendable and welcome. Additionally, the CM’s plans to establish a new city ‘Future City’ as world-class fourth city after Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Cyberabad, as well as dedicated sports and pharma cities, are noteworthy. The proposed AI City, Net Zero City, and revitalization of the Musi River to resemble the Thames, along with various irrigation projects, are ambitious yet promising initiatives. However, a crucial question remains: where will the funding for these projects come from?

Ganti Venkata Sudhir, Secunderabad