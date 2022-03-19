MyVoice: Views of our readers 19th March 2022

Hijab ban protests unjustified

Supporters of hijab are crying foul that the ban bars students from exercising their free choice to wear clothes they want in classrooms. It is irrelevant because the order is crystal clear that the ban applies only in classroom. Further as it does not violate fundamental rights a wee-bit, student protests appear farce and motivated. It is time, students stop boycotting schools because there is no cardinal error in the court verdict. However, there is not an iota of doubt that there was a conspiracy hatched by vested interests behind the protest to engineer unrest and social disharmony in the midst of an academic year.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

This refers to 'Muslim girls skip classes, exams' (The Hans India- March 18). Pleas and supplications of Karnataka Muslim girl students to wear hijab and headscarf cut no ice with the Karnataka government and the Karnataka High Court. My heart bleeds at the sights of the Karnataka Muslim girl students clamouring and fighting for hijab that is one of their constitutional and fundamental rights. The Supreme Court must consider and allow Karnataka Muslim girls to wear hijab in classrooms and allow all religions to practise their religious doctrines with a hitch and hindrance.

Zubair Khan, Hyderabad

One must follow rules and regulations that are framed by the educational institutions in the country. There is no point in bringing in religious fervour in every aspect – from offering namaz on open roads blocking traffic or insisting on wearing hijab in classrooms, citing religious compulsion behind them. It is observed a religion that refuses to change becomes radical in proclaiming its own ways to be good and valid at the cost of others, while others too have right to live, and lead a life in peace and harmony. The aspect of 'essential religious practice' is very much relevant in this context, not overdoing it to become a nuisance for others in the society, that too in a multi-religious country, like India.

K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai

BJP govts' undue promotion of film



'The Kashmir Files' suits the narrative of the government and therefore the BJP governments are unabashedly promoting it by giving it a tax-free status. The state may have every right to do so, but to have the Assam government provide a half day holiday for government employees who watch the film is taking things a bit too far. Questions about its authenticity depend on which side of the political divide one belongs. It's hard to understand why the government does not appoint a Judicial Commission to ascertain the true facts of what happened instead of relying on a filmmaker's version which is suspect because of his political affiliations. Attempts are made in the social media to warn the Hindus that unless the states of Kerala and Bengal vote for the BJP, the Hindus would face similar problems as the Kashmiri Pandits.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

West must tread cautiously in Kyiv



Beleaguered Ukrainian President Zelenskyy addressed the US Congress through a videoconference seeking more US military assistance to defend his country against the Russian invasion. Leaders of some European nations, after their visit to Kyiv, echoed the same sentiment. Enhanced Western military intervention in the Ukrainian conflict could precipitate a World War and also decimate Ukraine beyond repair. More sanctions against Russia must be pursued to force her retreat.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

No Achhe Din for Central staff



Another shocking news for government employees is that the Centre has planned to tax the employees provident fund (EPF) contributions exceeding 2.5 lakhs yearly. It is wrong on the governments part that if a government employee puts Rs 6 lakh in PF Rs 1 lakh will be subject to tax. The amount kept in EPF is 12 per cent of basic salary contributions every month and EPF is his part of saving after paying tax and in taxing savings of EPF the government is taxing his earnings twice. Centre has already brought down the rate of interest on EPF to 8.1 per cent which is lowest interest rate in more than 40 years for the ongoing financial year 2021-2022. The Dearness allowance (DA) and Dearness relief (DR) from January 2020, July 2020 and January 2021 had been frozen. Night duty allowance for central government employees has also been stopped.

Zeeshaan, Kazipet.