MyVoice: Views of our readers 1st April 2024

Oppn’s clarion call of ‘Loktantra Bachao’

The timely call made by a galaxy of top Opposition leaders at the mega rally at Delhi’s RamlilaMaidan ‘to save democracy’ seems to find an echo in the hearts of many Indians. The very phrase, ’Loktantra Bachao’ resonates with the people across the country. It is difficult not to view Kejriwal’s arrest as politically motivated. The Indian voter does not like Opposition leaders being made political prisoners and remain silent when they are facing a tide of troubles and the country is facing a calamity. For the disparate Opposition parties, the arrests of Hemant Soren and Arvind Kejriwal could not have come at a more opportune moment.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

BJP must not engineer oppn govts fall

Sub: BJP out to woo BRS leaders; Eknath Syndrome in TS? (March 31, 2024). It is imperative that the BJP must come out of the tag attributed to the party as “washing machine” by the Opposition, absolving financial irregularities committed by corrupt individuals joining the party, with no questions asked. This allegation is gaining ground, over the months as the country is preparing for Lok Sabha elections. An elected government must be allowed to fall under its own weight due to unprecedented promises to the electorate by way of freebies that are eating into the vitals of the financial and economic management by the Congress-ruled states of Karnataka and Telangana.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

A pioneer honoured with Bharat Ratna

The Bharat Ratna bestowed upon PV Narasimha Rao is a fitting tribute to his monumental contributions to India’s advancement. As a visionary leader and architect of economic reforms, his tenure as Prime Minister marked a pivotal turning point in Indian history.Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh called him the real pioneer of economic changes. Rao’s ability to handle complicated political and economic situations, earning him the nickname “Chanakya,” shows just how clever he was. The Bharat Ratna is proof of Rao’s outstanding legacy, solidifying his position as a pioneer in Indian history. It serves as a reminder of his enduring impact and serves as an inspiration for future generations to continue his legacy of leadership and innovation.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad

No fair share for women in party tickets

The ongoing nomination process for the Lok Sabha poll has once again exposed the hypocrisy of the political parties which had sounded so eloquent in championing the women’s cause. Historically,, women have had a raw deal, with scant representation in Parliament and state legislatures and all other walks of life despite their numerical strength. An equitable and fair representation in the law-making chambers at the federal and provincial level has been long felt but only paid a lip service by all parties.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

Naidu squandered away his chances

Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the self-styled “visionary” politician that he is not, actually squandered a golden opportunity during the 2014-19 period. When he demitted office at the end of May 2019 after a sound thrashing at the hands of YSRCP, the State’s exchequer had only Rs100 crore in its kitty. In fact, Naidu & co instead of endearing themselves to the people they were involved in looting people’s money by all means. All Naidu did was graphic works and world tours at the expense of the State’s exchequer. On the other hand, despite Covid striking for two consecutive years, the ruling YSRCP is well entrenched in the State by undertaking some yeoman service in addition to the implementation of almost all the electoral promises. Lack of credibility of NDA in the State may see the ruling party romp home, albeit with a reduced majority.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Heed heat warnings from IMD

As most part of the country braces for a scorching summer, India Meteorological Department (IMD) warns of above-normal temperatures and looming heatwaves in coming months. It’s crucial for state governments to heed these warnings, prepare for heatwaves, and address long-term climate change impacts. Sustainable solutions like improved water management and increased green cover are essential. Beyond discomfort, heatwaves pose significant risks to public health, agriculture, and the economy, exacerbating existing health conditions and straining healthcare systems. To tackle these challenges, proactive climate adaptation and mitigation measures are essential.

Dr Vijaykumar H K, Raichur