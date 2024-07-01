MyVoice: Views of our readers 1st July 2024

India played like a true champ

The pressure of sport was starkly evident at Kensington Oval Stadium in Georgetown, Barbados, where South Africa crumbled despite a promising position. Managing IPL teams emphasizes unity, a goal achieved by current team management. Coach Rahul Dravid’s persistence in staying until this World Cup and backing Rohit Sharma as captain, despite doubts about his selection, proved crucial. Dravid and Sharma effectively led a diverse group of stars, crucial for championship success, according to an IPL manager. IPL lessons were pivotal, teaching players to handle pressures in bowling, fielding, and critical moments like Suryakumar’s catch, Arshdeep’s final overs, and Pandya’s crucial last over. Unlike football leagues like in the UK, India’s success in the T20 World Cup owes much to these lessons.

Dr Vijaykumar H K, Raichur

***

India was crowned the T20 WorldKing by solving the simplest cricket riddle: Bowl the final overs in a measured tone, then the cup will be yours. That’s what Arshad, Bumrah and Hardik did with the ball that undid the Safaris. But South Africa did not lose the match by making a heroic valiant 169. What a pulsating thrilling match it was! Real world class game. A contest between 2 world class teams. Though just 30 runs were required in 30 balls, with 6 wickets at hand, South Africans faltered and surrendered the T20 world crown and cup to Indians.

PVM Nivriti, Secunderabad

***

Rohit’s tactical brilliance and Virat’s consistent performances have been instrumental in India’s cricketing success over the years, and their departure marks the end of an era. The Indian cricket team displayed exceptional skill and determination, ensuring that they lifted the ICC trophy and gave their beloved captain and star player a memorable send-off. This victory will be cherished as one of the most emotional and proud moments in the history of Indian cricket.

Bishal Kumar Saha, Murshidabad

***

It is heartening to note that India has won the T20 world cup this time in a thrilling finish. Patel’s 47 in 31 balls, Kohli’s 50 of 48 balls and Dube’s 27 of 16 balls contributed for our victory. India’s 42 runs in the last 3 overs was of class. When Proteas needed 30 runs in 30 balls with six wickets in hand, I thought that the match was slipping out of our hands. Bumrah’s bowling deserves mention. The super catch by Yadhav turned the game in our favour. Congratulations to the men in Blue for bringing the T20 world cup this time after a long gap.

N R Ramachandran, Chennai.

***

The best team in the tournament won the championship through grit and gin. This time Team India entered the field as favourites and proved its worth. Though many a favourite team in all formats of cricket’s world championships played tournaments in the past, the sport (cricket) being unpredictable till the last ball is bowled, threw new champions from dark horses, while the favourites perished. The present Team India played like true champions and came out unscathed.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

***

On Sunday morning I was part of the “Kapra Revival Group” of about 50 members who participated in cleaning Kapra Lake and cleaned up several bags of plastic and other wastes which get dumped by people and also at the time of the Ganesh idol Immersion. While cleaning up, I remembered that in two months Vinyaka Chaturthi will be observed and usual reports would appear on the increase in number and size of idols most of which get installed by colony associations under the banner of Bhagyanagar Utsav Samithi and patronaged by political parties. While I’m not against the festival, will the organisers show some concern for the work being done by such volunteer groups who are keen to preserve our water bodies?

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

What is the best dharma for all?

In his article ‘Spiritual Journey ‘ by Aravinda Rao quoted Kalidasa’s statement that one has to follow Dharma at higher levels. Higher level is a relative term. As soon as one enters a job, let he or she, be it a peon or the President, from the day one implement the rules and regulations which each has to follow in any job. Thus nobody shall delay their work. With duty is worship as motto, none shall show negligence or dereliction in one’s duties. Doing one’s duty honestly and sincerely troubling no one is the best Dharma!

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad