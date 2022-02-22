MyVoice: Views of our readers 22nd February 2022

A great loss to State of Andhra Pradesh

The sudden demise of Mekapati Goutham Reddy, a young and dynamic minister of IT and industries of AP state, due to massive heart attack is shocking.The 50-year-old well-educated minister was known for his soft-spoken nature and no-nonsense attitude and hard work. He was also known as a fitness freak. He rendered good support to ailing manufacturing and service sectors during the pandemic in his capacity under guidance of the CM. The other day he had actively concluded 7-day expo in Dubai and returned home. Like Punith Rajkumar, the matinee idol of Karnataka, he succumbed to sudden massive heart attack at young age. May be, the long-term effects of post Covid are playing havoc with the fitness of individuals.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Gowtham Reddy's sudden demise is shocking to both politicians as well as common public. He was young and energetic who had a promising career in politics. He was non- controversial and totally dedicated to his ministry. He strove hard to bring industries to the State which is still facing teething troubles in the absence of Special Category Status after its bifurcation in 2014. It is very sad to say that Gowtham Reddy faced same fate as that of Kannada actor Punith Rajkumar. AP has lost a person who is known for friendly behaviour and simplicity.

Pratapa Reddy Y, Tiruvuru

Agri tech thrust to pay rich dividends



He has flagged off 100 Kisan drones in various States across India, creating a revolution linking modern technology and our traditional farming. The PM is apt in saying that though earlier drones were considered only as a weapon of the defence forces and geographical survey, with the inauguration of the 'Kisan Drone Yatra,' a new chapter in the technological development of farmers and farming has taken place. Besides helping our farmers, the initiative will also create a lot of job opportunities in the technological sector. Use of these flying machines can help farmers in-time efficiency, facilitate more products and healthy growth of crops. Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra group has rightly said that drones are destined to become a part of our daily lives but nowhere will they have a more beneficial effect than in farmlands. Bringing in drones as an instrument or as a very effective tool for improving and modernising India's agriculture would pave way for new technologies in the agriculture field and also give rise to innovation in IT, engineering, communication, thereby bringing a world of opportunities for farmers and the youth.

M Pradyu, Kannur

TS govt should resolve Sada Binama issue



Apropos "Govt to regularise encroached lands" (THI, Feb 21) by imposing minimum charges on landlords on humanitarian grounds. Apart from this, a long-pending issue has been Sada Bainamas. A GO in 2016 regularised all the lands bought before June 2, 2014 without registrations. Around 30% of land disputes were resolved peacefully in the State. Many farmers benefited without spending even a single paise. Thereafter, in 2020 also, the government reinforced the same GO, setting October 2020 as a deadline, but still it is pending because of some court litigations. Hence, the government, along with the encroached lands regularisation may also take a positive decision in case of the Sada Binamas to clear the long-pending lands issues.

Dr Venkat Avula, Hyderabad

Hijab a matter of pride and dirty



Deepika Bhan's "Hijab is not about freedom of choice" (THI, Feb 21), in which views expressed by writer are highly objectionable. Muslim girls wear Hijab as a demonstration of modesty and obedience to Allah. For Muslims wearing a head scarf is not only about religious expression, it is strictly a religious obligation, and if the constitution freely provides for freedom to exercise one's faith, then where does lie the tolerance so claimed by non-Muslims? Further, writer writes that most women do not wear either the burqa or Hijab, but it is family or community pressure that prevails upon them. Right from ladies in USA to UK and all in Muslim countries are wearing Hijab. Are all they wearing because of family pressure? Muslim women feel pride and feel empowered by wearing Hijab. Hijab matter is in court and this type of articles only adds fuel to the fire for hate-mongers. Will any Hindu sit quiet if any Muslim criticises Hindu culture?

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet.