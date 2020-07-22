MyVoice: Views of our readers 22nd july 2020

Vacant posts in govt hospitals should be filled immediately

We should appreciate the Telangana High Court for giving summons to the top Health officials over lack of steps taken to check Covid-19 pandemic (High Court raps govt for failing to implement orders against two top Health officials, THI, July 21). The court also says that this is the last chance. This statement shows that that government has failed to tackle the pandemic situation in proper way. In this scenario, the government has to revamp the Heath and Medical Department as early as possible by filling all vacant posts in the department and allocate more funds to the hospitals for purchasing of essential equipment. Then only common people will get good treatment. Otherwise, we have to continue to face the bad situation prevailing in our State.

Prasad Babu P S V, Bhadrachalam

Act now, don't wait for vaccine

Covid-19 has been terrifying the world like anything as it has no specific remedy yet. We could repurpose the available drugs and develop a reliable way to manage the disease. Hectic researches are going on by pharmacy experts to invent a vaccine. As several scientists and medical experts are toiling day in and day out, it is expected that a vaccine will be invented within a short period. After the invention, its administration will pose a great challenge. Administration of vaccine to the huge population will become an uphill task. And one more question arises: Who has to bear the cost - the beneficiaries or the governments? Covid-19 is not a subject limited to public health. Now, it has become a social phenomenon. So, we have to think of a social remedy. Civil society will have a great role in the prevention of coronavirus. Maintaining reasonable physical health, maintaining hand hygiene, wearing face mask in public places, not coughing or sneezing in hands or fists will prove to be a successful social remedy to contain and defeat the pandemic.

Dr Rapolu Satyanarayana, Palakurthi, Jangaon dist, TS

Improve health infrastructure

As we can see, more than 1,000 Covid-19 positive cases are being reported daily in our State after lifting of the lockdown. Before the lockdown, the situation was completely different if we compare it to the present. The government is responsible for what is happening now, because the government eased the lockdown to improve the economy of the State. So, it should use the same economy for the people who have been tested positive for Covid-19. I request Telangana Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao to improve health infrastructure in the capital city as well as in rural areas immediately as the poor cannot afford taking treatment in private hospitals. People are expecting Arogya Sri back or else at least please put some cap on medical bills in private hospitals not to exceed Rs 5 lakh per each Covid-19 positive patient. If any patient is charged more than Rs 5 lakh, then the government should take strict action against such erring hospitals.

Vikesh Konduri, Kamareddy, TS

Build hospitals instead of statues, temples

The Central and State governments should construct new government hospitals instead of statues, temples, Parliament buildings and Secretariats. The Central government is interested in building in statues and temples whereas the States governments are interested in building their bungalows and Secretariats. Neither of them is interested in government hospitals and schools. We have seen in the last one month how horrible the situation is in government hospitals. We have read reports and seen visuals playing on television and social media of inpatient wards inundated in Hyderabad, water falling from roof on patients in Bareilly Government Hospital, pigs roaming inside hospital in Bangalore and many more. Everyone knows corporate hospitals and schools bribe political parties for not developing government hospitals and schools. Corona patients cannot get treatment by claps and candlelight programmes. They get the right treatment only if we have enough hospitals and doctors in the public sector. I wish at least now, this is the time to learn lessons, looking at the grim Covid-19 situation in government hospitals. Both the Central and State governments should realise and start construction of medical colleges and hospitals.

Dinesh Chakrawarty, Hyderabad