MyVoice: Views of our readers 22nd November 2023

Centre unmindful of SC

In the first place, even as centre’s delay in notifying the Supreme Court collegium’s recommendations for appointments and transfers of High Court judges was frowned upon by the apex court, there appears to be no change in the attitude of the Centre. This has upset the bench which monitors the progress in the appointment and transfers of judges so much so that it gave an earful to the Centre reminding that selective pick of Apex court judges has not only been sending a wrong signal but also dilly-dallying and delaying procedure followed by the Centre is totally unacceptable. All in all, the bench making it abundantly clear to the Centre that courts find it difficult to function as it is unable to convince young bright lawyers to accept judgeship if he/she is not assured of his/her seniority on account of his/her name is not cleared in time by the centre.

K.R.Srinivasan, New Bhoiguda, Secunderabad.

Election Day needs

The entire focus will be now on the Election Commissioner. The Commissioner is requested to provide ‘Easy to Vote’ process for all the voters. Particular care and medical assistance shall be provided for the handicapped and the needy senior citizens. Keeping sufficient chairs will help those who cannot stand in prolonged queues .Reducing the queue length by dividing the voters will reduce the time for voting. Ensure that no voter returns back saying that his/her vote is already used by someone else. Staff on the duties shall be rewarded accordingly when the voters express happiness and satisfaction over the services rendered by the election staff. Let us have a peaceful day of voting.

G Murali Mohan Rao, New Bowenpally, Secunderabad

Better luck next time Men-in-Blue

This refers to Hans editorial “The elusive quest for excellence in world cricket” (Nov. 21). India’s sequential transformation in losing most prestigious World Cup 2023 remains a dreadful dream. This defeat cannot be driven out from our brains so easily. After winning 10/10 in a row, India lost to Australia very meekly. More boundaries and sixers were conspicuously absent in the deciding final match. 240 runs set for a win is very meagre. Supremacy was excellently displayed by Aussies in all crafts of cricket to restrict runs by team India. India’s supreme batsmen were flattened before the dominance of Aussies’ bowlers. Let us satisfy ourselves with next time better luck.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

II

Millions of cricket-crazy fans in India and abroad are grateful to, and proud of the men in blue for the dazzling manner in which they made those crucial 10 steps up to the victor’s podium of cricket’s premium tournament. But, humans as they are, immensity of the finals and expectation of millions had them falter at the crucial 11th step that needed to be made in the finals to enable them to get on that podium. The just concluded World Cup truly had the sporting world sit up and take notice of Indian cricket that sported a distinct invincibility about them. Thank you, Team India, for enthralling us with quality cricket for over a month.

Dr. George Jacob, Kochi

Canada must deport Pannun to India

It is a major move by the NIA to register a case against a designated terrorist Pannun living in Canada for threatening people flying in Air India; and the airline with closure of operations from November 19. This is brazen and undeclared war against India even as the NIA confiscated his house and land in Amritsar in Punjab. Pannun definitely enjoys the patronage and support of the Canadian government that is unable to tame and control anti-national activities against India, indulged by Pannun gang, in the name of SFJ, whose ultimate goal is to carve out Khalistan, out of Punjab that the Sikh community is totally opposed to. If Canada is sincere for improved ties with India, the country must deport Gurpatwant Singh Pannun to India to face the law.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad