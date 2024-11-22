MyVoice: Views of our readers 22nd November 2024

Adani’s solar energy scam busted

The US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission accused the Adani Group of bribing Indian officials to secure lucrative solar energy contracts worth billions of dollars and lying to the investors and banks in the US to raise money in violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, an anti-bribery law in the US. The estimated profit from the contracts was put at $ 2 billion. Federal prosecutors in New York would not have made the charges without evidence to substantiate them. The revelation of bribery and fraud involved in the deal between Adani Green Energy and a US firm to sell 12 GW of solar power has put one of India’s and the world’s richest men in a soup and resulted in his companies’ share prices tumbling and the cancellation of the bond sale. It is now quite clear that the Adani Group would do anything (read, resort to unethical means) to amass wealth.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

TB scourge needs close surveillance

The THI Edit on TB (Nov.21) has touched upon MDR/ XDR-TB and the Central government resolve to eradicate TB by 2025 and above all closed cluster living, malnutrition and defaulters of treatment add to the failure of the project. I have just gone through WHO’s expert speaking on climate and its implications on health and that India is lagging. Like HIV/ AIDS has a major interrelation with TB, Corona has a prime implication of lack of oxygen and lung complications and climate and poverty-linked cluster living tells upon TB. Surveillance of patients is a must.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam

EC must probe intimidation of voters

If someone is prevented from voting and expressing their legitimate opinions to elect a leader for the nation’s well-being, it undermines the very essence of democracy. In the recent bypoll election, reports of voters being forcibly stopped by goons, and even law enforcement, have sparked outrage across the country. The Election Commission must take this issue seriously and make every effort to address it effectively to safeguard democracy and ensure the welfare of the nation.

Jakir Hussain, Kanpur

Threat of nuclear war looms

It seems the emerging situation slowly driving the world towards the Third World War. On the mark of 1,000 days of war between Russia and Ukraine, the outgoing US President Joe Biden has permitted Ukraine to use Long Range Missiles supplied by America on Russian soil. However, Putin took it seriously and approved the use of nuclear power in the ongoing war. It is alleged that the Biden administration took this decision so as to scuttle the plans of Trump. Meanwhile Russia also procured huge arms from North Korea. Even the US vacated its foreign office in Kiev. Already supply chains across the globe are disturbed and the world countries are reeling under inflation, unemployment besides facing war tension. So, all the countries must maintain restraint as nuclear war would destroy the entire world.

Pratapa Reddy Y, Tiruvuru, NTR dt

A sporting legend lays down racquet

Rafael Nadal has laid down his racquet and has announced his retirement from professional tennis. The Spaniard has won 22 Grand Slam Singles titles, which include a record 14 French Open Titles. Such was his domination at Roland Garros that he came to be known as ‘The King Of Clay’. Hailing from the Spanish Village of Mallorca, he has redefined clay court tennis. A baseliner and a left hander, his powerful groundstrokes, rallies and dropshots were a delight for the tennis fans. His friendship and rivalry with Roger Federer speak of an era where both the sporting greats respected each other’s games and also brought out the best in each other. The 2008 Wimbledon final between them is an all-time classic. Rafa will be missed by everyone. He was one among the famed Tennis Quartet. Roland Garros will never be the same without Rafa.

Parimala G Tadas, Hyderabad