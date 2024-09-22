MyVoice: Views of our readers 22nd September 2024

Punish the guilty strongly for sacrilege at Tirumala

Sub: BOLD TALK - V Ramu Sarma - Get to the bottom of most sacrilegious act at Tirumala (Sept. 21, 2024). One should not play on the sentiments of the people who believe in the sacred Prasadam. One should not blame unnecessarily for the political mileage. It should be thoroughly investigated before making any allegations on the sacred prasadam. It is clear that any ingredients including ghee comes to Thirumala with proper lab reports and even after the TTD people also check three samples before approving. It looks like there is a perfect mechanism at Tirumala to check the adulterations. There is no way to enter the Tirumala with adulterated Ghee. The sample from where they have taken and tested in Gujarat. The Hyderabad has NIN and other national agencies to check such adulteration. On the other hand, the agency AR supplied the ghee ascertains its purity. We should not spread false propaganda to defame other political parties.

–Kanagiri SN Prasad, Hyderabad

There are many allegations against Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) that it has been commercialised and large-scale corruption takes place, devotees face challenges in getting darshan and accommodation, breaks for VIP darshan inconvenience devotees waiting in dharma darshan compartments. Personnel controlling darshan of pilgrims behave rudely with them. These and reports of liquor and non- vegetarian food consumption in Tirumala have already reduced the sanctity of Tirumala. The present controversy on use of adulterated ghee in making the laddus that are famous and cherished by crores of devotees and mudslinging between the present and the past Chief Ministers over it have further reduced the sanctity.

– Dr O Prasada Rao, Hyderabad

The CM Chandrababu Naidu's claim that laddus were prepared with animal fat instead of ghee during the YSRC regime has disturbed crores of devotees worldwide. Could the ingredients of laddu be thus altered without the knowledge of the cooks? It is unconvincing that Agama, Vedika and Dharmika Parishads of TTD failed to notice the adulteration while they supervise the preparation of laddu? If the FSSAI does confirm the adulteration, a thorough probe will be needed and those officials who connived in the process need be prosecuted.

– P R Ravinder, Hyderabad.

In light of the recent hype surrounding the authenticity of world renowned Tirupati laddu due to the alleged inclusion of animal fat, it is crucial for the TTD management to address the issue. To protect interests of devotees or scuttle politics over the issue, TTD should choose to clarify the situation and consider corrective action.

P V Prakash, Mumbai

It is very shocking to note that "animal fat" is available in Tirupati Laddus. The report stirs that the prasadam has beef tallow, Lard (relating to pig fat) and fish oil tested samples in the laboratory. The matter is of great concern that the Tirupati laddus are made of animal fat instead of ghee. Both Central and State governments need to protect the sanctity of the revered temple and thorough inquiry should be conducted and culprits should be punished severely if the allegations proved to be genuine.

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet

The laddu prasadam of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala when subjected to chemical analysis seemed to have contained animal fat (tallow, fish oil, lard) of all other things; except pure ‘ghee’ to be used in the making of the sacred prasadam. The report announced by the TDP cannot be wrong as the TDP has been steadily raising the issue of gross mismanagement in the goings on at the Tirumala temple – from the appointment of the TTD chairman, who is the close relative of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and the diminishing quality in the annadanam and laddu prasadam. This leaves no scope for YSRCP to cover up this serious faux pas blatantly playing with Hindu sentiments; and Sanatan believers of the world, callously feeding the devotees with varieties of animal fat is despicable and nauseating. The Centre must look into the allegations and punish the guilty most severely.

– S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

The adulteration of ghee used to make laddu in Tirupati temple has erupted into a massive row. Reports emerged that a testing lab had found the presence of “beef tallow”, “lard” relating to pig fat, and “fish oil” in the ghee used to prepare the laddus. AP CM Chandrababu Naidu alleged that ghee contaminated by “animal fat” had been used to make the laddu during his predecessor Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tenure but there is lack of clarity on what Reddy’s role was in the alleged contamination. The temple management claimed that its ghee suppliers might have taken advantage of lack of in-house adulteration testing facility but did not come clean on who they might be and if they had a connection to Reddy. The lab called the Centre for Analysis and Learning in Livestock and Food (CALF) of the National Dairy Development Board had issued an important caveat with its report — that there can be chances of a false positive result in cases of overfeeding of cows with feeds rich in vegetable oils or milk technologically treated and so on. But this barely landed on the public consciousness given the heightened emotions. There are uncomfortable questions such as why a lab in Gujarat ran the tests when Hyderabad has venerated labs.

– N Sadhasiva Reddy, Washington

The Lord of Seven Hills – Sri Venkateswara Swamy – is Sathyanarayana who brooks no injustice to his beloved devotees, when blatant adharma is seen to be happening at Tirumala temple. YS Jagan Mohan of YSRCP is squarely responsible for feeding Hindu devotees with varieties of animal products in the place ghee, in the Laddu Prasadam at Tirumala temple thus severely hurting the sentiments of innumerable Balaji bhakths across the world and in the country. This sacrilegious act on his part can never be condoned. Let the incident be a warning to all those who undertake the management of TTD. If the government is incapable of doing it; this must be handed over to the devotees to manage, as similar arguments are fast spreading in the country with regard to management of Hindu temples in the country.

– K R Parvathy, Mysuru

The AP government has to lay more focus on ensuring qualitative laddu. It should consider steps like enhancing stricter quality control measures and checks on the ingredients used to prepare laddu. To check any adulteration, the TTD should pull up socks and conduct regular tests on the purity of ghee and other ingredients. The people concerned will work to improve the supply of chain management to ensure that only high-quality ingredients are used in the laddu preparation. The TTD will ensure transparency in its procurement and testing process to prevent any adulterations indeed.

Sridevi Tejaswani K, Kakinada

There several offerings to Tirupati Balaji, but laddu offering is the most revered among them. So, getting laddu and distribute it among friends and relatives of a devotee is the end of pilgrimage to Tirupati. But the recent remark made by none other than the AP Chief Minister that Laddu was adulterated by using non vegetarian ingredients in ghee like beef tallow, fish oil and pig lard has disturbed conscience of millions of devotees across the globe. It is a big blow on sentiments of devotees. It is better to constitute a judicial committee headed by a sitting judge. It must study why has the contractor agreed to supply cow

ghee at ₹ 350 to ₹400 per litre as against market price of ₹1000? Why hasn’t TTD got its own lab to test ingredients quality from time to time so far? The committee should recommend measures that reduce the government interference in day to day rituals of temples.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru, NTR dt

The sentiments of Hindus are at stake .Why are we Hindus so tolerant and accomodative ? If this were to happen with any other religious community, there would be widespread protests in our country by now. Even our religious leaders and prominent politicians have not raised their voice and have been silent. This revelation has opened yet another can of irregularities perpetrated under the YS Jagan rule in AP. Even after the report is made public, the YSRC is accusing the TDP government of using it for political gains and is not owning up any accountability for such a heinous act. The former TTD Chairman should be questioned regarding the decision to stop procuring Nandini Cow Ghee from Karnataka.

Parimala G Tadas, Hyderabad

The Naidu government in July this year is reported to have sent the ghee supplied by a firm in Dindigul for testing its quality. The Gujarat-based livestock laboratory NDDB CALF Ltd is reported to have confirmed that the ghee supplied contained animal fats. I am at a loss to understand why the purity of ghee was not properly tested by quality control wing of the temple? It is highly an atrocious act. Why didn’t Naidu make this allegation public two months ago? He too is a Hindu and should have acted instantly. Jagan doesn’t want Naidu to politicise the issue. There seems to be something fishy. Anyhow the Hindus stand insulted and assaulted. A high-level CBI probe monitored by the SC should be constituted to find out the truth and the guilty should be punished for the sanctity of the temple is at stake. Posting of only Hindus in famous temples like Tirumala should be made compulsory. Hindu temples should be managed by Hindu committees as is done by the Muslim and Christians in India.

Sravana Ramachandran, Chennai

Though the timing of Chandrababu Naidu's revelations raises suspicion that the issue is being exploited for political gains, still the issue cannot be buried after the facts of inferior ghee containing animal fats coming into the open undermining Hindu traditions and violating Agama Shastra rituals. By and large, when Jagan's faulty administration of TTD was relentlessly criticised not only by

TDP but other parties, this delicate issue needs a high-level probe to unearth the truth and persons involved in the shady activities to be followed by stringent action against all guilty who indulged in sacrilegious act that is unforgivable in order to preserve the sanctity of the abode of Lord Venkateshwara and restore the confidence of devotees.

In the final analysis, ideally, it is justified that religious institutions like the TTD and temples across the country be freed from government control and similarly time has also come for establishment of 'Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board' at the national level to look into the issues of temples by overseeing their functioning.

– K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Is One Nation, One Poll a game-changer?

Former Chief Election Commissioner Shahabuddin Yaqoob Quraishi has thrown light on the facts that the mandate of simultaneous elections all over the nation is not flawless in the sense that panchayat elections are put off and over 30 lakh representatives are ignored and similarly it is a colossal waste of money that 40 lakh EVMs are required in addition. The government banks on former President Ramnath Kovind's recommendations in this regard, but is it beyond comprehension that RSS/ BJP has no vested interests and unfortunately Kovind was voted to power at their mercy. The opposition is ignored on account of its lack of required numbers and the merit is not a concern to the treasury benches.

Rigjt from the perspective of recent elections, the BJP would have lost its very survival in AP had they not got into alliance with TDP and JSP tieup and even the arch-rivals against saffron party on the count of non-secular stigma, leave alone the practicality, the voters were bound to vote for them with a heavy heart and it was the only option like MLA and MP got to be voted in bunch while NOTA has not gained that momentum. Maybe, this is a long run benefit for the saffron party not to lose the 4th term.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam

The Centre has proposed ‘one nation one election’ pattern wherein one electoral process will elect representatives to Parliament, state legislatures, and local self-governing bodies. It will take numerous constitutional amendments to actualise the proposal. But, does the Modi government have necessary numbers in Parliament for this? The current practice of electing various democratic entities through separate elections takes prolonged honoring of Election Commission’s code of conduct, compromising effective governance, as important welfare measures will need to be placed on hold. Moreover, separate electoral processes will add to poll expenses. Promulgation of ‘one nation, one poll’ would logically result in drastic reduction in poll-related expenses, which could be utilised for people-friendly welfare measures, expeditely initiated due to an abbreviated code of conduct.

Confidence of the opposition, which sees red in the Centre’s proposal fearing denudation of federalism, must be boosted through deliberation and consultation.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

The future of our democracy will be determined by whether the policy of holding simultaneous elections now passes the test of Parliament, constitutional courts or public opinion. The notion of simultaneous elections was never part of the original constitutional scheme that was set up when India became independent. There was no mention of simultaneous elections, even when the Constituent Assembly discussed extraordinary powers — under Emergency Provisions of the Constitution — providing the President of India with the authority to dissolve elected state governments. It is only fair to conclude that simultaneous elections did not seem logical, prudent or in consonance with our democratic architecture, even for a fledgling republic in 1950.

Calicut Krishnan Subramania Iyer, Bengaluru

A tribute to MS Amma

16th September marked the 108th birth anniversary of the musical prodigy M.S Subbulakshmi, or MS Amma as she was and is lovingly referred to by her fans and rasikas (a fan, supporter and connoisseur). She is a legend who re-defined the stage with her ragas and sarees.

Madurai Shanmukhavadivu Subbulakshmi was an Indian Carnatic singer from Madurai, Tamil Nadu. She was the first musician ever to be awarded the Bharat Ratna – India’s highest civilian honour, the first Indian musician to receive the Ramon Magsaysay award in 1974 and the first Indian to perform at the United Nations General Assembly in 1966.

The gorgeous ‘MS blue’ silk saris, synonymous with legendary Carnatic vocalist, was not ‘peacock neck’ blue as many believe but ‘middle sea’ blue, according to noted Carnatic singer T N Seshagopalan (As quoted in an article by the Hindu). One of her devout rasikas, Muthu Chetty – a Kanjivaram weaver – is credited with weaving the original MS Blue saree for the legend.

MS Amma was known to be “Dressed to the T” at all times, as if ready for a concert. She stopped dyeing her hair as she grew older, but the flowers in the hair, kohl-rimmed eyes, double Jager diamond nose rings, diamond earrings, red bindi and the kumkumam remained. Truly, a woman who defined her own signature style in music and fashion, and did not try to fit in!

MS blue is always a top-seller in kanjivarams across seasons and is almost like a timeless, nostalgic weave people come back to with a sense of pride and to carry it as a souvenir in memory of the legend in their wardrobes too.

Even today, many temples and homes around the world including mine wake up to her voice of Suprabhatam, Vishnu Sahasrnamam and the numerous chants and kritis that she has lent her voice to.

MS Subbulakshmi is an icon on so many fronts - a fearless woman who conquered the stage with her talent, stage presence and her commitment to her art!

On 23rd Oct 1966, MS brought the UN to standstill followed by a standing ovation with her rendition of Maitrim Bhajatha, a song on universal love and peace.

– Anandambal Subramaniam,chennai

Culling wild animals for humanity sake

Culling elephants (for us here in India they are iconic and majestic animals) and other wild animals to feed citizens left hungry by severe drought and famine in Namibia and Zimbabwe has got a lot of international attention and a mixed reaction. Using wildlife, in a manner amounting to cruelty, to alleviate hunger in a part of the world is a sad commentary on the state of the world.

The failure of crops in the South African countries and the failure of the international community to supply foodgrains to the needy in the drought-hit areas do not justify the mindless mass butchering of elephants, hippos, buffaloes, impalas, blue wildebeests, zebras and elands (antelopes). Supporters of culling of wild animals try to justify it by citing man-animal conflict and the need to decongest wildlife parks. There must be better ways to deal with them.

The ‘overpopulation’ problem of wild animals cannot be looked at in isolation from human encroachment of their natural habitats. Botswana has the world’s largest elephant population; it also suffers from severe drought. Still, it has not chosen to slaughter its elephants to provide meat to its people. Drought-stricken people need food for survival. But couldn’t it have been made available to them without culling wildlife and offending our ecological sensitivity and sensibility? We are aware of what humans would do in the face of acute scarcity of food. In the Gold Rush, Charlie Chaplin and his starving friend Big Jim were eating a cooked shoe. Lord Alfred Tennyson’s description of nature as ‘red in tooth and claw’ reflects reality and ‘sums up our modern understanding of natural election’. Still as an advanced species endowed with intelligence and sagacity, we have a moral obligation to conserve wildlife. Don’t we?

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN