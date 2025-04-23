MyVoice: Views of our readers 23rd Apr 2025

Imposition of local language can lead to civil war

Disputes for language by way of promotion or imposition are prevalent across Indian states. There is a need to understand that unity in diversity is the beauty of our country, where a multitude of languages are spoken. It is appreciable to promote a language, but if an individual coming from another state is compelled to speak a particular language, then it could be a disastrous move and quite harmful to the entire.

It is common sense that citizens of a state force languages on the so-called ‘outsiders’, they should remember that a similar fate will befall them when they go to any other state for livelihood or on transfers. This will lead to civil war. Wiser counsel is in adopting a common language for communication, one that is spoken and understood in every part of the country. Hindi and Urdu fall in this category.

Arshad Bastavi, Mumbai

Viksit Bharat is a mirage

The policy makers should realise that by merely raising slogans, India will not become Viksit. As development or advancement is a complex and multifaceted phenomenon, the dream of ‘Viksit Bharat’ seems like a pipedream, as things stand. In effect, notwithstanding such rhetoric the country must generate 80 lakh jobs every for up to 12 years to become Viksit Bharat.

A tragic irony is that a significant number of educated people in our country are caught in the unemployment vortex, particularly youth and women. It will take years when all of us can enjoy quality life, like having easy access to basic needs like healthcare, education, and infrastructure. This will ensure that the country will have a stable GDP growth, low poverty rate and a diverse industrial base.

Dr. Sunil Chopra, Ludhiana

Gold glitters like never before

Gold prices breached the Rs. one lakh per 10-gram mark for the first time in retail markets in Delhi and Mumbai on Tuesday. The dramatic rise occurred ahead of the wedding season and the auspicious Akshay Tritiya festival, when demand for gold is always high. According to the India Bullion and Jewellers Association, 24-carat gold was trading at Rs. 1,00,000 per 10 grams on Tuesday, up Rs. 3,330 from the previous day. Silver also rose to Rs. 95,900 per kg. Gold prices rose for the fourth consecutive day in the futures market.

The MCX gold futures contract, which expired on June 5, rose by Rs. 1,899 to Rs. 99,178 per 10 grams. Continued economic slowdowns in major economies like the United States, China, Germany, and Japan have further exacerbated global recession concerns. Market uncertainty is the major reason for the high prices of gold and silver.

Dorai Ramani Suresh, Ghaziabad

Physical display of infatuation inside a bus is unpardonable

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has initiated action against a bus conductor following a viral video that showed a young couple in their early twenties engaged in sexual activities in the back row of a moving civic-run AC bus. The video, allegedly captured by a passerby on a nearby vehicle, went viral on social media.

A senior official from Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport stated that the conductor is being scrutinised for failing to act during the incident. The bus, plying from Panvel to Kalyan, was relatively empty and when it slowed down due to traffic, someone recorded the couple and shared the love birds in a romantic mood. Infatuation at a young age is common but not to the extent of making love to the extreme level in a moving bus.

Ravi Ramani, Vashi: 400705

Judicial doublespeak

“Won’t a direction to the Centre to protect West Bengal amount to judicial incursion?” Thus remarked the CJI in response to a plea to direct the Union government to invoke emergency powers and protect West Bengal from violence. In retrospect, juxtapose a remark made by the same CJI, who had issued timelines to the President and Governors for clearing bills referred by the state Assemblies.

Either way both matters raise concern about judicial overreach, adding to the worries of patrons of the democratic edifice in our country.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad