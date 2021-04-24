MyVoice: Views of our readers 24th April 2021

Form a 'national' govt to handle Covid

Shortage of oxygen, beds, drugs, vaccines and also space in mortuary clearly proves that apex court is right to term the situation as national health emergency (Situation like national emergency : SC, April 23).

It is suggested to form a national government with the participation of all parties and keep away elections, blame games and criticisms to tide over the current crisis. Such a move fixes responsibility on political parties and unites the nation, which is the need of the hour to win over this strong enemy.

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao, Hyderabad

Centre should do better on vaccination

It would be appropriate to have one nation and one vaccination policy for India in the midst of Corona pandemic onslaught. The centre should acquire different candidates of vaccine, maintain pool and supply them to the people through States at free of cost.

If the market is allowed a free run in deciding price and supplies of such precious commodity, the thing of profit making come in to play inadvertently, leading to derailment of real programme. The citizen's right to life and right to health can only be guarded well by the government at leading position.

It cannot abdicate its responsibility in war like situation. The cash strapped States and poor people should not be left in lurch at crucial stages of fight against Corona.

Dr D V G Sankararao, Nellimarla

II

It is an irony that in parts of our country, people are dying for want of oxygen supplies in hospitals and in some parts, erratic handling of oxygen supplies is blowing off hundreds of lives! No doubt that the deadly pandemic is the biggest challenge that our nature has thrown before us in recent times. Almost all Governments have failed their people when they have bungled things in facing and handling the challenge in its entirety.

First of all the Centre has messed up the distribution of the vaccine to different states and secondly it has miserably failed in fathoming the fatal effects of the second wave of the pandemic.

Containing the spread of virus, and ensuring of immediate medical attention and supply of enough life supporting equipment are the two pressing issues before all Governments. To handle the problem on a war footing, steps should be taken to create war rooms in all states, to recruit emergency medical staff and health workers on a large scale.

M Somasekhar Prasad, Hyderabad

A big loss to Hindi cinema

In music composer Shravan Rathod's demise the Indian film music world has lost one of its greatest and finest music directors.

Shravan along with music composer Nadeem Saifi, popularly known as the Nadeem Shravan duo created history way back in the 1990s taking Hindi film music to greater heights and creating some of the greatest songs , with their music albums creating records in sales.

The duo created melodies and tunes that redefined film music and created an era of soul lilting and ear soothing songs that are timeless. The songs from movies like Aashiqui , Saajan , Dil Hai ke Manta Nahin, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke , Pardes, Raja Hindustani , Deewana, Dhadkan, Phool aur Kaante to name a few from an infinite number of magical hits shall remain as evergreen musical pieces that remain as a panacea soothing the ears and the hearts.

The name of shravan and his creations will remain as long as music and music lovers are there for music never dies.

M Pradyu, Kannur

Great honour for Telugu States

The elevation of Justice NV Ramana as the 48th Chief Justice of India is a matter of great privilege and a wonderful honour to all Telugus across the globe.His journey from a poor agriculture family in the erstwhile undivided AP to the CJI of the ultimate court of record in the country is truly inspiring. A man of good integrity and high calibre, he has pronounced various path-breaking judgments in the history of independent India.

Unfortunately, in recent times more than his personal credentials certain minuscule issues like his caste and domicile have occupied the front row.

He also had to confront a direct verbal attack by none other than the CM of a State and yet stood strong and thus sent the resounding message that the truth alone will prevail at the end. Let the new CJI usher in a new era of justice delivery mechanism in his own way.

Satish Reddy Kanaganti, Tipparthy

Impose uniform WFH strategy

The IT companies have switched to alternate working options including staggered working hours and enabling work from home (WFH) option for almost all its employees owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and its restrictions due to curfews. The move to encourage to work from home is a welcome move at a time when the pandemic is affecting public health and safety.

It should further be explored not only in such a crisis but also to combat air pollution and everyday traffic chaos prevailing in an urban ecosystem.

A people-friendly policy should be now framed to mandatorily impose work from home options even at government workplaces; as most of the government departments now rely on the internet through e-office rather than the paperwork to execute work.

The government thus will go a long way to improve the productivity of its employees through the implementation of an effective work from home strategy.

Varun Dambal, Bengaluru