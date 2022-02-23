MyVoice: Views of our readers 24th February 2022

KCR capable of bringing in change

Refer to 'What does KCR mean? (THI, Feb 23) is the question posed by Deevi Venkata Seshasai, Narsaraopet. KCR who has carved out the state of Telangana with his rigorous and strenuous struggle for almost one-and-a-half decades against people who had exploited Telangana in terms of water, funds and employment. Telangana model may not be fit for the entire country, but KCR could have a broader plan of action for the nation. KCR has gained the confidence of not only the people of Telangana but also experienced politicians like Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackery, Mamatha Banerjee, MK Stalin, Nitish Kumar and others would not have come forward to support him to form a new coalition to oust the BJP at the central level.

Dr Venkat Avula, Hyderabad

Avert Russia's invasion of Ukraine

This refers to the news report, "De-escalation, civilian safety top priority: India," (THI, Feb 23). Just when the global economy seemed to be stepping out of the iron grip of the pandemic and supply chain bottlenecks, a Russian invasion of Ukraine has sent a new set of shivers. In an unexpected Monday evening about-turn, Putin announced he was recognising the two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine, Donetsk and Luhansk. The next step could be Russian forces, honouring their 'friendship' treaty with the Donbas republics, entering Ukraine territory to secure the new borders. Even a limited war will send oil prices spiralling from the current high of over $90 a barrel. For India, which imports around 80% of its oil needs, this spells disaster. A war in Ukraine will bear down on two important areas— higher food and energy prices. On both these segments, it is the poor that spend a disproportionately high percentage of their income. A prolonged encounter in Ukraine will send oil and food prices spiralling. For investors, the world markets are already taking a knocking, and an all-out war will freeze investment and growth. India and others must do all they can to ensure that the war clouds over Europe recede quickly.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

II

Ukraine is fighting hard for its land and Russia is ruthlessly invading Ukraine. The whole world is trying to stop Russia (in a way trying to stop WW3) with political, diplomatic sanctions. But the UN maintains complete silence. UN has time to comment on so-called journalist Rana Ayyub's arrest in money laundering case but doesn't care about the lives of millions.

Prasanna Venkatapur, Hyderabad

Workplace bullying reprehensible

Dr Suravajjula's Moot Point,'Dealing with workplace bullying' rightly says sadly the Indian workplace scenario is increasingly presenting a depressing picture across all fields. The worst of all is the nepotism by in-charge boss who'd never bother to visit the workplace but gets carried away by the tale-bearers who'd give false propaganda and the true workers get victimised. The incident of of Dr Annette Plaut, UK, challenging her employer in the court of law is as exemplary as the incident of a working woman breastfeeding her baby at the workplace getting punished by her employer. The unhealthy practice of bullying and ragging in professional institutions should stop.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam.

II

Dr Suravajjula's analysis of workplace environment deteriorating due to degeneration of moral values and social integrity is brilliant and down to earth. In this mundane world, when the saddest feature in most work places is exploitation of employees on account of decency and morality levels stooping to a low level, the relationship between employer and employee suffers due to bullying tactics applied at the drop of a hat to embarrass an employee.Despite numerous debates, it is sad that bullying is continuing in more offensive and crude manner.

K R Srinvasan, Secunderabad

A waste of precious time of staff

As part of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan Swatch Pakhwada (cleanliness fortnight), the central government has made every ministry, departments and allied organisations under them to observe this programme. Such programmes make the staff spend their time unrelated to what they are being paid for. Sadly, many schools which are funded by various ministries also become a part of this drama. Teachers and children are made to spend almost 15 days of their precious academic time which may reduce the preparation time for annual examinations. What the government urgently needs is 'Swachh Soch' activities every day to widen their thinking.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad