MyVoice: Views of our readers 24th February 2023

Criticism of Mangli biased

This refers to 'Mangli's Bham Bham Bhole' triggers row (THI, 23.02.23). There is no need to make a big fuss over the Mangli's special music album song "… Bham Bhole" that was shot on February 18 in connection with the Mahashivarathri at Srikalahashthi temple. In fact, Mangli, a tribal singer, has given a chance of Dharshana bhagyam to many people through her video song. It is known to all that for some people, temple entry is restricted in India, based on their caste. Such people got a chance to witness the images of gods, goddesses, and architectural designs inside the temple. Without understanding the basic concept of Mangli, some are trying to sling mud on her, because he is a tribal singer! If she were a Brahmin, she would not have been criticized. Mangli, the tribal iconic singer, is to be supported by all to prove art is not one's own property. It is for everyone.

Dr Venkat Avula, Hyderabad





How to check vandalism

Perhaps, taking a cue from the UP Assembly, the West Bengal Assembly has amended a 51-year-old legislation, to punish vandalism more stringently. Violence during protests, wanton or provoked by other groups or cops, is not uncommon in India. But is it any easy to crack down on vandals or stop vandalism itself. Perhaps, videographing the protests may help nab the culprits. But is it working as any deterrence. Harsh laws only tend to put more power in the police who have become compromised, mostly bow to the diktats of those in power. Solution lies in making the police more effective and impartial. Strong and agile enforcement of law is certainly a potent detterent to check vandalism to some extent.

Parvati S, Hyderabad





Name women's varsity after Bathukamma

Chief Minister KCR is introducing great programs especially for the welfare of women after the formation of Telangana state. He even thought of the need for a women's university in the state especially by establishing the first Telangana Women's University at Koti Women's College in Hyderabad. There should be no doubt that this women's university will help them rise in all fields in the society. Telangana traditions and cultures associated with nature. Telangana girl child is respected as Bathukamma in our society. That is why majority of the people are aspiring to name the women's university after Bathukamma and establish Koti Women's University as Bathukamma Telangana University so as to spread the fame of this festival all over the world. So far no offices or institutions have been named after Bathukamma in our Telangana.

Dandamraj Ramchander Rao, Hyderabad





Viva the Diva

Five years ago, on February 24, 2018, Sridevi bade goodbye to this mortal world. She was the quintessential glamour pus on the silver screen. Bollywood gave her the tag 'Thunder Thighs.' With Hindi films 'Himmatwala' (released in 1983), 'Nagina' (released in 1986) and 'Mr. India' (released in 1987) as her kitty, Sridevi became the first female Superstar of India. In the South of the Vindhyas, Sridevi acted with stalwarts such as N T Ramarao garu, A.Nageshwara Rao garu and Krishna garu to name a few in Telugu filmdom and had many box-office super hits to her credit. She paired with the Greats Shri Kamal Haasan garu and Shri Rajinikanth in Tamil language films in many a moneyspinner. She was adept in the art of filmi dances. Her 'Hawa Hawai..' dance number from super hit film 'Mr. India' is cherished by everyone. This is to reminisce the fifth death anniversary of the Superstarni.

Dilip, Hyderabad





No peace efforts in sight for Ukraine

The Russia Ukraine war has completed one year and still its end is not seen. The loss to the world economy is burgeoning day after day due to interrupted supply chain. The Western countries are adding fuel to the fire eyeing on the fruits of war. India has been rightly maintaining balance between two warring groups till now. The failure of UN in dousing the flames of war is quite evident.The world powers should shed thier duplicity and try to find the solution to end war, rather to fish in troubled waters, as it would prove costly for all without any exception.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram