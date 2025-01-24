MyVoice: Views of our readers 24th January 2025

Everything is in a name

Part-II of Dr Mohan Kanda’s article “What’s in a Name? Everything” (23-01-2025) is believed to be the conclusive one. As he said everything is in the name. In what context Shakespeare coined ‘what is in a name’ is not known to many. Only human beings are identified with names. Flora and fauna have their standard natural names. Name is only for identification. The author has specified number of ver-sions. Telugus have surnames which give a note on their past generations. It is not possible for Tamils. New trend has emerged in keeping surnames at the end of the names. It is absolutely not a Telugu culture. For example: Mohan Kanda (Kanda Mohan), Krishna Ella (Ella Krishna ). Will V Ramu Sarma write his name as (Ramu Sarma V). Why should we follow other culture even if compelled during for-eign trips? I do not have wider knowledge why people are rewriting their names.

Dr N S R Murthy, Secunderabad

Charismatic Subhas Chandra Bose

Remembering the charismatic leader Netaji Subhas Chandra Boseon his birth anniversary. Bold and purposeful he was an active leader during the pre independence movement before opting to resign in Burmah. His participation in the freedom movement was remarkable. He was a brave and courageous leader. The sacrifice and struggle of Subhash Chandra Bose, who was deeply inspired by the Bhagavad Gita in his fight against the British, cannot be forgotten. For him, the nation was of paramount im-portance. Bose was a charismatic and popular leader who rose to become the president of the Con-gress but fell out with the party later for his advocacy of a more robust, including the raising of military, to fight India’s colonial rulers. The honorific ‘Netaji’ was first applied to Bose in Germany in early 1942—by the Indian soldiers. The sacrifice and struggle of Subhash Chandra Bose, who was deeply inspired by the Bhagavad Gita in his fight against the British, cannot be forgotten. For him, the nation was of par-amount importance.

Nikhil Akhilesh Krishnan, Vashi, Mumbai

Delhi elections a no holds barred affair

The upcoming Delhi election between the BJP and the AAP is drawing national attention as both politi-cal parties are sure of their victory. It is going to be a no holds barred affair as the ‘revdi’ culture has become an established factor in the Delhi NCR – thanks to AAPs unopposed 2 terms; and the party has become an expert in pandering to the voters in which ‘free’ factor has been the norm, even as the BJP is attempting to tackle AAP in the same same coin – one wonders where all this will lead to in the fu-ture elections in the country as voters are now addicted to freebies that amount to open corruption being practiced in the political circles that is not only dangerous, but suicidal for the country’s overall developmental and infrastructure areas.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

***

Your editorial “BJP vs AAP: A Political Shutdown in Delhi Elections” (23-01-25) concentrates on compar-ing the promises of both main contenders Aam Admi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party. Why Congress party also is not taken into account as a main contender?. The sole issues devouring Delhi are unabat-ed pollution and corruption among several ills. Freebies are promiscuously made and after getting elected many conditions are applied and not even one tenth people are made eligible. People are al-ways made scapegoats. BJP’s main arrow Aapada is positioned on AAP while AAP is depending on its positive incumbency factor and enhanced/fresh freebies. Congress is left with praising its past 15 year rule. Elections come and go like seasons but many things remain static in many lives.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

***

This refers to the editorial ‘BJP vs AAP: A Political showdown in Delhi Elections’. It is a do or die battle for BJP and AAP in the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections. This will be a litmus test for both parties to chalk out future strategies for winning elections in the country. The BJP feels that the winning trend of Haryana and Maharashtra would be repeated in Delhi too – while AAP has the one decade advantage with the Delhi electorate who are not affected by either AAPs Liquorgate scandal or the ‘Seeshmahal’ issues. The slum dwellers are happy with the freebies offered by the Kejriwal government as the BJP has added more notches of liberal sops, over and above the present scenario. The AAP enjoys the popularity of the electorate which is said to be in the region of 53% compared to BJP’s 48% that will prove a big gap in terms of votes and seats in the Delhi NCR.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad