MyVoice: Views of our readers 24th November 2021

Jagan game plan effective

It is good that the CM of Andhra Pradesh has put the capital bill in abeyance after feeling the heat from the stakeholders and sensing the legal ramifications it might take if he moved forward. Though many may feel that he had opened the Pandora's box, it very much looks like he wants to tread a cautious path and come up with something concrete so that there is no resentment from any quarter.

This sudden step looks more strategic and well thought out plan and always the timing of any action keeps the people and politicians on tenterhooks. It is also quite possible that he might reintroduce the bill in a better packaged manner. In a worst case scenario, he may make this an election issue and leave it to voters to battle it out. As of now, he is, politically speaking, indefatigable.

D Nagarjuna, Hyderabad

Tap solar power well

Already many farmers are poor due to regular unpredictable rains and crops failure. Hence it is essential for the Government of India to train and bring awareness in farmers on how solar energy can be used in agriculture in a number of ways, saving money, increasing self-reliance, and reducing pollution.

Solar energy can reduce a farm's electricity and heating bills. Solar heat collectors can be used to dry crops and warm homes, livestock buildings, and greenhouses.

Sahasra Nivriti Vislesha, Secunderabad

My name is Khan!

A power packed innings of Shahrukh Khan saw TN lifting the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for the second year in a row. In the last over, 16 runs were required and it was made easy by SRK. Remember the name", the boy has become a man! With the stakes as high as they can possibly be at this level, Shahrukh Khan has crunched this, clean as a whistle over deep square leg for six!

Tamil Nadu won Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, and Shah Rukh Khan has pulled off something special. He pulled out a rabbit from his hat and that was extraordinary. Vijay Shankar collected the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Tamil Nadu breaking record for the third time and showed their supremacy. Tamil Nadu tasted a T-20 win in style.

Chennai Krishnan Subramani, Chennai

Ensure cleanliness all across

The Central government's annual "Swachh Survekshan " awards were on expected lines. It is delightful to know that Indore was adjudged India's cleanest city for the fifth time in a row. Chhattisgarh retained the position in the state category and the second and third positions in the cleanest city category were secured by Surat and Vijayawada.

Rankings of cities and States has many merits. It motivates other cities and States to reach higher levels in the rankings. It also sends a good message to people. However, the rankings raise several questions. Why can't other cities put in more efforts and improve their positions? How do Indore and Surat retain the top positions? More studies must be conducted on this.

We need to see more and more cleaner cities and States. Only top rankings won't give clear picture of of the cleanliness position of the States and cities. There must be detailed analysis of the allocation of resources and funds to cities. Studies must be conducted to find the reasons for the incapabilities of other States and cities to climb higher positions. There must be equal progress of cities and States. Progress of a few states and cities won't solve lack of cleanliness the country faces. There must be uniformity in the level of progress the country achieves.

Venu G S, Kollam