MyVoice: Views of our readers 26th August 2025

Blame game over urea shortage

The state agriculture department is expected to monitor activities of farmers before both Khariff and Rabi seasons about the extent of area under cultivation of paddy, sugarcane, black or green gram and all other commercial crops. Subsequently, they must prepare assessment reports vis-à-vis seeds, fertilisers and pesticides.

The present shortage of urea can be directly attributed to the failure of the concerned officials in keeping the state government posted about the requirement of fertilisers and related material. As if this is not enough the Centre too is reportedly playing politics in “ensuring” required supplies to the state, for obvious reasons. Moreover, fertiliser dealers are ready to create artificial shortage and make a fast buck by selling products like urea in the black market! There is no point in blaming the Centre in this regard.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Tollywood needs new reforms

This is regarding Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s statement about improving the working conditions in the Telugu film industry. His assurance to hold talks with workers and producers and his emphasis on reforms in production and working environments is both timely and necessary. Tollywood has grown in stature across the globe although workers operating behind the scenes often for long hours draw a pittance in wages.

The idea of setting up a corpus for skill development and introducing training through Young India Skill University is commendable, as it will help create a more professional and sustainable workforce. It is also reassuring to know that the government plans to maintain neutrality while safeguarding the interests of both workers and producers. The industry thrives on collaboration, and a balanced approach is crucial for its growth. If implemented effectively, these measures will not only strengthen the livelihoods of thousands of workers in the industry but also enhance the global reputation of Telugu cinema. I hope that the government, producers and workers come together to write a “new chapter” for the industry.

Yashasvi M, Hyderabad

Welcome boost to Vemulawada temple town

It is encouraging to hear about the major infrastructural transformation planned for the Vemulawada temple town, marked recently by the inauguration of a new road project connecting Moolavagu bridge to the revered Sri Rajarajeswara Swamy temple. The Rs 6.5 crore initiative is a vital step towards improving connectivity and enhancing the overall experience for devotees and residents alike. Such development reflects the efficient collaboration between political leadership and administrative machinery, addressing long-standing needs of the temple town.

The commitment shown by the present government to prioritise development of temples highlights a decisive move towards fulfilling the aspirations of devotees. The recovery of funds previously wasted and the ongoing projects such as the Rs 47 crore expansion initiative speak volumes about the focused efforts to drive progress while preserving the town’s cultural and spiritual heritage. Infrastructure upgrades play a crucial role not only in facilitating pilgrim visits but also in boosting the local economy and fostering community well-being. I applaud the government’s vision and hope that continued efforts will sustain this momentum, transforming Vemulawada into a well-connected and vibrant hub of spiritual significance and development.

Sarayu Katangoor, St Francis College for Women

Hyderabad is a dream city for students and non-locals

This is in response to your August 24 article “Hyderabad’s identity at crossroads”. As a student, it is my opinion that Hyderabad should be hailed as a city of opportunities, diversity, and oneness and not one of hate campaigns. It has earned the reputation of being the centre of education, innovation, and culture — a city in which students like me hope to forge bright futures. Yet polarizing campaigns threaten to upend this harmony, casting a shadow over its potential to become a supercity symbolising progress and tolerance.

Rather than divisive language, our attention should be on measures that reinforce unity and celebrate the multicultural character of the city. I strongly feel that the solution lies in organising cultural festivals to unite communities, awareness drives to focus on common values and making more youth-friendly platforms to engage with the younger generation. In doing so, Hyderabad will establish itself as a model city for the country, a city where unity coexists with growth and opportunities.

Jaskeerath Kaur, Hyderabad