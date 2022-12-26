MyVoice: Views of our readers 26th December 2022

All is not well with BJP

Previously such type of phrase was being used for Congress party but same is being oftenly used for BJP due to the mismanagement at various levels. In the just concluded election of Himachal Pradesh it has come to the notice that after April all schemes or programs were declared without any budgetary allocation. This is a lesson for other parties that there should be budgetary provision for declaring any election lollipop. Health ministry had issued advisory regarding Covid to Rahul Gandhi who is already on Bharat Jodo Yatra whereas such election yatras are already going in states of Rajasthan and Karnataka and no such advisory had been issued to them. In the case of Kashmiri pandits, insensitive instructions had been issued for posting in the valley where many target killings are taking place. Karnataka Maharashtra are run by BJP but are engaged in border feud.

Yash Pal Ralhan, Jalandhar

IPL auction sees many surprises

Congratulations to the BCCI team for pulling off another IPL auction with aplomb. I had the good fortune of working on five of them, from 2011 to 2015. What the Board could probably consider doing in the future is give more opportunities to Indian talent to express itself and thus excel, off the field as well. For instance, we all felt Charu Sharma could have been roped in as auctioneer, after what he did in an emergency situation at the previous auction. The board deserved kudos and the players pocketed big money needs to be congratulated. Sam Curran is the top pick and Australian all rounder Cameron Green gone for 17.25 crores and the English captain Ben stroke Rs.16.25 crore, roorkee Harry Brook, who has made waves since his England Twenty20 international and test debuts this year, became the first millionaire of the day. In all, it was a field day for foreign recruits.

C K Ramanathan, Ghaziabad

A timely caution to Modi govt

It is a crucial warning that Modi government should pay attention to. Former RBI Governor Raghuram ripped into the skewed cash-incentive policy to manufacturers, which benefits capital-heavy but not labour-intensive sectors. And only a few could receive the sop, he pointed out. Experts have been critical of the government policy to shift attention from services sector to manufacturing, when recession is all around and demand is decelerating. While the government's intentions for Aatmanirbhar are genuine and appreciable, it is time it listed to its critics, - few of them are left over there - and realign its schemes suited to create a robust economy, manufacturing jobs thus aplenty for our youth. Reorienting education to be practical-oriented is also essential

C Bhanu Murthy, Anantapur

How to shake youth off its slumber

Apropos, "The Impact of Physical Inactivity on Economy (December 25)." The boys and girls aged between 11 to 17 years are more engrossed in digital activities like making reels and videos. The schools are the pillars of future but they do not pay heed to calls for physical activities and when the children start stepping towards teenage zone, they often skip physical activities, sit in corner and starts chit chatting. Since this generation is so influenced by digital media, the only hope is an influencer who can influence them to do activities and make them realise the importance of physical activities.

Tashi Baheti, Ujjain

Protect rights of consumers

On December 24, we observed the National Consumer Rights Protection Day. It is the right of every consumer to have adequate information regarding the quality, quantity, potency, purity, price and standards of the commodity they are using, and that they are protected against any malpractice as a consumer. Right to protection, right to information, right to choose, right to grievance reddressal, and right to consumer education, all are essential to ensure quality in products as well as services. Government facilitation of its enforcement and redressal mechanism are also equally crucial. This year the focus is rightly on fair digital finance.

KLRao, Visakhapatnam

Promote nature-friendly paints

The manufacturing of 'prakritik (natural) paints' has been started in gauthans located in Hirapur Jarway village in Raipur district and Saradhu Nawagaon village in Kanker district. Carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) is the main ingredient of natural paint manufactured from cow dung. About 10 kg dry CMC is prepared from 100 kg cow dung. According to government sources, it has been proved that this natural paint has anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties . This paint has anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, non-toxic, eco-friendly, and fragrance-free properties. It is affordable too as the distemper and emulsion - two variants being manufactured from cow dung, are moderately priced.

M Pradyu, Kannur