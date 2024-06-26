MyVoice: Views of our readers 26th June 2024

Undeclared Emergency

Your Editorial “50 years of Emergency- the darkest hour of free India “ was very apt editorial. Definitely Emergency was a “ black spot” in the Indian History. Emergency was imposed by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975. Now it will be good for all to forget the past and work for the present and future. Almost all people have forgotten about Emergency days, but our PM Narendra Modi every year reminds the people of Emergency days. But in his ten years rule there is Undeclared Emergency in our country. In his ten years rule minorities are being lynched, there houses have been bulldozed, intellectuals are being arrested, many innocents are being subjected under UAPA, there is threat to freedom of speech, states like Manipur are burning, price rise and inflation are making common man’s life miserable, students are in great shock and dilemma because of continuous paper leakage and PM is talking about things that are happened in past, but totally has ignored the present situation.

Zeeshan, Kazipet

Digging past serves no purpose

Hans editorial “50 years of Emergency - the ‘darkest hour’ of free India” (25-06-2024) reminisces the rampant unrest among many institutions including fourth estate and it is of course unforgettable forever. But digging those dark hours now is of no use as people and politicians of that period are disappeared in time. Pinpointing it again and again how democracy was destroyed by Prime Minister of the day Indira Gandhi naturally pinches the Congress party and her heirs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi probably enraptures himself by enraging Congress party’s rule on every given occasion. He should give up making such unwanted and unwarranted comments and concentrate on how to go with strong opposition with his weak coalition government in his third tenure. Spending five long years facing pandemonium will not be a cake walk unlike the past decade.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Beware of social media friends

Apropos the article ‘Banning social media for teens..’ why just limit it to the teens. People of all ages are connected on the social media. Only the young people are likely to get more affected than the adults. The social media helps teens tackle the loneliness of our times which haunts everybody. Though there may be few who are in need of psychiatric help for over dependence on social media, most teens adjust nicely. The recent trend of making short reels for the sake of getting likes may seem harmless but could get them into trouble. Social media is a rich hunting ground for predators and many a victim has been lured into deep trouble by friends made on the social media.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Legislation must to end turncoats

It has become common for politicians to switch from one party to another at their will after the declaration of results and make a mockery of democracy and in the process they are cheating the people who elected them. The elected representatives are making a beeline from the opposition party to the ruling party. This happened in Telangana after the assembly and parliamentary elections. BRS leaders are making hue and cry about their elected representatives’ defection into the Congress party. Ironically it is the BRS party, which was TRS, 10 years ago engineered defections from other parties into their party. As former deputy president Sri Venkaiah Naidu rightly pointed out to stop this type of unethical happenings which are detrimental to society. There should be legislation to put an end to the greediness of turncoats.

Nagendra Kumar Vempally, Hyder Nagar, Hyderabad

Consider restaurants as essential services

Police in Hyderabad are fixing 10pm as the closing time for restaurants and shops, may cause lot of inconvenience to people who depend upon eating outside. No doubt, all restaurants and shops do business, but their business should be treated as public service. People suffer whenever they are closed.They should be treated on par with medical shops. The government must treat their services as essential and order for keeping their establishments open for 24 hours.

J Vijay Kumar, Secunderabad

Address pvt school teachers woes

The assurance of considering the grievance of the Government school teachers by the Hon. Minister Lokesh is appreciated but it is humble request of the private school teachers to look forward their miserable plight since they are also teachers. They are also part and parcel of the education system. Their long untold miseries are poor salaries, no provident fund facilities, no medical leave, no pension facilities and last but not the least they are not paid summer schools holidays (without salary how one can run the family nowadays). Hope the kind hearted minister would do justice to the private school teachers’ grievances.

S Venkatesan, Vijayawada