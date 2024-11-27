MyVoice: Views of our readers 27th November 2024

Sambhal violence is pre-planned

The recent violence in Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh is not spontaneous but pre- planned. The violence where five innocent Muslims died seems to be not a spontaneous outburst but a well orchestrated event. It seems like fear mongering and hate rhetoric have become the tools most used to take control in the country and divide people. It is very disgusting to note that people approaching the court appoint survey commission to the Jama Masjid in Sambhal and set up a triumph call “Jai Shri Ram” specifically to irritate Muslims. The police high handedness had provoked the mob to violence that has claimed five innocent lives. It is clear fact that the Government itself has vitiated the atmosphere without listening to both sides. A conspiracy was hatched to create tension in the name of survey. People were carrying knifes and pistols and police allowed them without checking. The handmade pistols has taken the life of five innocent people. The seeds of hatred are being sowed by the parties just to garner the votes but have forgotten that instead of love and harmony hatred is being spread.

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet, Telangana

***

The recent incident in Sambhal raises major worries about the execution of the Places of Worship Act. How can we make sure court-ordered surveys not worsen communal tensions, as occurred in this awful case? What steps will be taken to hold those accountable for the violence? Likewise how can the Supreme Court reaffirm its belief in secular while preventing the erosion of basic rights for places of worship? The nation wants openness and decisive action to prevent further tragedies.

Anshu Bharti, Begusarai, Bihar

‘Secular, socialist’ to stay in Preamble

We agree wholeheartedly with the Supreme Court’s ruling in favour of the words, ‘secular’ and ‘socialist’ remaining in the Preamble of the Constitution. The apex court has found no reason why these words should be expunged from the Preamble that is part of the Constitution and settled it with a certain finality. In the top court’s definition, secularism is “equal respect for all religions”. Whether the word means ‘separation of politics from religion’ or ‘equality of religions’, the spirit of it - precedence to humanity over faith in the affairs of the state and religious tolerance - is worth imbibing. More to the point, secularism, a basic feature of the Constitution, is the talisman that keeps our plural society united. The country must stay secular and guard itself against (Hindu revivalist) forces out to hasten its retreat from secularism. India must have space for people of all faiths and do without discrimination and differential treatment on the basis of religion. A secular democracy cannot countenance equating religion with nationalism or vice versa. The Supreme Court has held that “socialism” in the Indian context is virtually interchangeable with “welfare state”. There is nothing wrong with the political theory that “everyone should have an equal right to a share of a country’s wealth” and that “the government should own and control the main industries”. Socialism is preferable to capitalism as a panacea for dehumanizing poverty and morally unjustifiable economic inequalities. To sign off, India’s continued existence as a secular, socialist Republic is in the interest of the mass of Indian humanity.

G. David Milton, Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

***

Through continuous interpretations by apex court, for core principles of Constitution, being ‘secular’ and ‘socialist’, more clarity or clearness is secured. For forward journey of dynamic society such interpretations by court is indispensable. In fact,existence of sound parliamentary democracy in India is symptom of vigour of our Constitution.

Jayashree Thampi, Thiruvananthapuram

All-round performance marks India’s great win

Indian cricket team led by stand-in skipper Bumrah registering a splendid victory in the first Test against Aussies at Perth and reclaiming top spot in WTC points table after a loss against New Zealand pushed it to the second spot is a remarkable turn around. Indian bowlers fiery spell led by Bumrah in both the innings and excellent batting by Jaiswal, Rahul and Virat besides useful contributions by Rana and Reddy making a debut in Test cricket propelled India to a great win that is certain to find a place of pride in the annals of Indian cricket history. Congrats to Bumrah and his boys for the excellent win, one hopes, it will continue to excel in the remaining Tests to bolster its chances for a place in the coming WTC.

K R Srinivasan, New Bhoiguda, Secunderabad