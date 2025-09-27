MyVoice: Views of our readers 27th September 2025

Reduce dependence on H-1B visas

The article ‘It’s time for Indian IT firms to reduce dependence on H-1B Visas (THI Sept 26) rightly calls for Indian IT firms to reduce dependence on H-1B visas and adopt more resilient workforce strategies. With global immigration policies becoming increasingly unpredictable, it’s time to invest in local hiring, remote delivery models, and cross-border collaborations that strengthen operational autonomy.

Equally vital is nurturing domestic STEM talent and innovation ecosystems. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged, we must ‘invest in swadeshi and encourage local start-ups’ for a self-reliant digital economy. Strategic autonomy will not only safeguard business continuity but also redefine India’s global tech leadership. It is time students from the two Telugu states open their talent and showcase them by setting up start-ups locally, and thereby create employment opportunities for Indians and Americans.

Ganti Venkata Sudhir, Secunderabad

Need to tap entrepreneurial energy

The whimsical American tariff regime has sent alarm bells ringing in the Indian IT sector, which thrived for more than three decades. However, after the latest proclamation raising the H-IB fee to a staggering sum, the intent is clear-to curtail the flow of high-skilled foreign talent into the US. Notwithstanding, H-IBs have long been the engine of American innovation on account of which half of all US unicorn founders are immigrants who entered initially on H-IBs.

US President Donald Trump’s latest proclamation is not only a case of self-sabotage but also comes as a rude shock to Indians working in the US on H-UB visas and fresh applicants. By and large, this disruption should serve as a wake-up call to Indian authorities to bring about a transformation from a services hub and bolster the abundant talent and entrepreneurial energy to help dominate tech delivery.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad-3

Deplorable incident in Chittoor

This disturbing incident in Chittoor district, where a police constable and a home guard allegedly raped a 28-year-old woman after spiking her drink, shakes the very foundation of trust in law enforcement. It’s a silver lining that the victim’s courage and public pressure led to a case being registered, marking a step toward justice. In the meantime, this case highlights the urgent need for swift, impartial handling of complaints.

The authorities must ensure thorough investigations, establish safe helplines for victims, and enhance police training with a focus on ethics and sensitivity to prevent such atrocities in the future.

Mohammad Asad, Mumbai

Breakfast for students

This has reference to the news about supplying free breakfast in government schools. The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu has implemented it already. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has also decided to extend the facility from 2026-27.

My plea is that he should extend free breakfast to students in government schools from this year itself. It will bring joy for parents and students from poor families in Telangana.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad-11

TGSRTC must regulate festive rush

Making moolah from festival rush is one of the worst forms of exploitation. Those into all modes of transport, including road, rail and air, are adept at this art. No Chief Minister has the guts to interfere in this illegal fleecing. It is to be noted that most of the private transport companies are ‘owned’ by politicians and their benamis. Sadly, even the road transport authorities can’t check private operators because of their political clout.

Any upright RTA official trying to streamline these operators, will be taken to task. It is unfortunate that even TGSRTC has joined the bandwagon and has started fleecing passengers by capitalising on the festive rush. RTC officials must ensure the regular fare and operate more buses so that passengers flock to it for travel purposes, a step that was adopted by the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh from 2019 to 24. TGSRTC must refrain from cashing in on the demand during festivals.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada