MyVoice: Views of our readers 28th October 2025

Ban night travel

In India, road accidents and crowded stampede deaths have become a regular phenomenon. Realistic solution is to ban night travel and public shows. Allow only daytime travel and e-meetings with live telecast. A recent study points out that night’s report 60 per cent more accidents due to reduced visibility, fatigue, impaired human driving with greater probability of drivers falling sleepy, bad roads, lack of streetlights. Incidentally, the Laos government urges its people to avoid night travel on roads. Western nations have a foolproof measure with a three-lane road and three-way system separate for slow, middle speed and high-speed vehicles.

P V P Madhu Nivriti, Secunderabad-61

Prioritise road safety

The Kaveri Volvo accident is the second of its kind to happen in Telangana – the first one was under similar circumstances, near Mahbubnagar, in 2013, which killed 45 people. Such accidents are attributed to several factors, but these do not really help improve the safety standards prevailing in the interstate night bus services. People want a foolproof and reliable mechanism in buses to avoid such tragic and human errors.

The ongoing exercise to check interstate buses in Hyderabad is a welcome move but then that must not end up as an eyewash. Instead, it needs a sustained long-term exercise to bring to book the errant private bus transporters engaged in sleeper bus services. A reliable system on part of the government must oversee and monitor these activities round the year with surprise checks on buses. Enough lives have been lost in fatal bus accidents but no more.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

Govt-run Volvo buses are safer

This refers to your editorial ‘Kurnool mishap: Road safety should be a priority, not an afterthought’. The regulatory framework concerning road and public safety is an ongoing process that needs to be revamped with an extra focus in the light of the tragic Kurnool accident. It is seen that the government-run Volvo interstate night service buses of Karnataka, AP and TN are reasonably well managed.

They also adhere to rules pertaining to speed regulation and mandate safety measures. These practices can be incorporated in private bus travels if the RTA and police work in tandem. Drivers guilty of consumption of alcohol while on duty must be subject to jail terms not less than ten years.

K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai

Kurnool bus inferno- a systemic failure

This refers to “Kurnool mishap: Road safety should be a priority, not an afterthought” (Oct 27) The editorial on the Kurnool tragedy is a sobering reminder of India’s chronic neglect of road safety. The loss of 20 lives is not just a mishap—it is a systemic failure. Similar fire mishaps in the country, latest being in Rajasthan, have failed to alert the authorities to take preventive measures.

Instead, poor infrastructure, lax enforcement, and reactive governance continue to endanger citizens. Your call for prioritising safety over post-accident responses is timely and urgent. We need coordinated planning, accountability, and investment in safer roads—not condolences and ex-gratia for preventable deaths.

Dr O Prasada Rao, Hyderabad

Roads bereft of basic infrastructure

Apropos your editorial ‘Kurnool mishap: road safety should be a priority, not an afterthought’ (THI Oct 27). Though India prides herself by boasting of the world’s largest network of 6,617,100 kms of road, vast stretches of these roads, especially highways witness loss of a life every third minute. This is due to lack of basic infrastructure like adequate lighting, proper signage and directions.

Pedestrians and two-wheelers follow their own rules, as they lack basic facilities. But the tragedy involving a sleeper interstate carriage that burnt to death 20 in Kurnool showcases entirely different kind of ills that add to death on Indian roads, which primarily involves corruption that allows (1) these ‘luxury coaches’ operate without periodic safety checks, maintenance, and, (2) their modifications on the sly to add to passenger ‘convenience’ and appearance, and (3) overlooks inadequate rest for crew who operate them.

Dr. George Jacob, Kochi

Women cricketers must be assured of security

It was indeed that two Australian women cricketers were stalked and molested by a selfie seeking man in Indore. Women cricketers (Indian and foreigners) should not go out without security is the lesson that has been learnt.

Their safety and security must be the priority. This must be ensured by the administrators. Women cricketers can venture out during their free time only if they are provided suitable security cover. In fact, this law applies to men cricketers and celebrities because they attract crowds and can lead to stampedes and untoward incidents.

Sreelekha PS, Secunderabad