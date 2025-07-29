MyVoice: Views of our readers 29th July 2025

TCS shocker: Onus onstaff to stay relevant

Things are changing rapidly at TCS as evidenced by the news of layoffs and tightening of its bench policy. Employment in private sector is driven by client demand, revenue targets, while the bottom line remains one performance level. Companies invariably seek ways to reduce costs. It becomes an employee’s responsibility to continuously upgrade skills, stay relevant and become indispensable to both the clients and the organisation. Many companies are sitting on large cash reserves yet continue to lay off staff because employees fail to evolve, rely on outdated skill sets and perform the same tasks they have done for years.

Sajid Farooq, Kurnool

TCS must support affected employees

The decision taken by TCS to lay off 12,000 employees is undoubtedly painful, yet it reflects a tough but strategic move to align the company with emerging technologies and future demands. While such actions disrupt thousands of lives, they often stem from a broader vision of long-term strength and adaptability. To soften the impact, TCS must actively support affected employees through meaningful reskilling programs, emotional and economic counselling and strong job placement assistance, thereby turning a difficult transition into a chance for renewal and growth.

As’ad, Kabir Nagari

Streamlining crowd control can prevent stampedes

The Mansa Devi temple stampede is not just a tragedy but a failure of preparedness due to which faith has turned fatal. That innocent lives were lost to a rumour reflects how vulnerable we remain in crowded spaces. The lack of coordinated crowd control, emergency response systems and foresight are quite alarming. Our temples must become spiritual and safe sanctuaries. One must take to adoption of technology like surveillance; real time alerts and regulated entry and exits at places of pilgrimage. We owe those who lost their lives more than condolences; we owe them systemic changes rooted in responsibility, reverence and compassion.

Dr Vijaykumar H K, Raichur-584170

Crowd management is crucial

The stampede incident in the holy shrine of Mansa Devi is shocking. When auspicious months are underway, the authorities must tighten safety measures to avoid recurrence. It is also binding on the public and the crowd to adhere to a sense of basic discipline, while the police and administration must put in place some extra caution with respect to crowd management, during these auspicious festive months. There is no point in being unplanned and unprepared during such congregations. As responsible citizens, let us also rise to the occasion and avoid such panic situations.

Kirti Wadhawan, Kanpur

Probe the Haridwar temple tragedy

The Mansa Devi temple stampede is the umpteenth such incident in India this year. The series of stampedes mostly at Hindu religious gatherings are all due to the failure of local administrations including the security forces, in anticipating the size of the gathering. And the stampedes occurred mainly due to mismanagement at a given moment or rumours about something or the other, like in the Haridwar incident it was a rumour about an electrical wire that had snapped. This could be the handiwork of anti-Hindu forces in the country, an angle that needs to be probed.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Use technology to avoid flooding

During every monsoon, rains wreak havoc by causing massive damages, Roads turn dangerous, which is made worse by uprooting of trees while buildings collapse and many lives are lost. Flooding cuts of access to several villages. It is a pity that during heavy rains there is an abysmal supply of drinking water. Eminent people like Dr K L Rao, among others, called for linking of rivers. I feel that the best way out is to patronise technology in a big way. Creating open tanks and canals can be ideal for diversion of rainwater and thereby avoid flooding and inundations. There is also a need to avoid blockages and leaks in drainage lines and manholes.

G Shanti Priya, Secunderabad