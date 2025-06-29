MyVoice: Views of our readers 29th June 2025

‘One nation, one election’ is a foolhardy step

Onceagain, the topic of ‘One nation, one election’ is being brought to the fore and not surprisingly with the same stale arguments to convince the public into acceptance despite their reservations. Electoral reforms are needed but scheduling one election across the nation in one go is not a reform. Introducing the right to recall, mandating implementation of the promises made in the manifesto from the very first year in office and decriminalizing electoral politics are some of the reforms that need urgent attention. To believe that holding elections together will conquer the evils or shortcomings and bring about positive improvements is an illusion. No doubt, the system has become a rot but having one election for the country is not the end-all solution. Of late, contesting elections has become an exclusive privilege of the affluent. Law making bodies are converted into houses of lords. Reportedly, more than 80 per cent of lawmakers are millionaires. A party selects its candidates based on their ability to splurge money on elections. However, one election system cannot alter or change the trend. Political parties remember the needs of the people only around election time while the ruling party inaugurates projects just before the election date is notified to win over the voters. All said and done, deep-rooted corruption cannot be eradicated by going in for one election. In fact, intervening elections can emerge as a true wake-up call, a near referendum, which can awaken the ruling dispensation out of its slumber. Governance is not stalled by elections but halted for a brief period till their completion. Elections strengthen the democratic process and do not disturb governance. The government has enough time to govern, as such. Switching over from ballot paper to EVM box cannot be endorsed as major political or electoral reforms as there are claims, questions and doubts even then. More importantly, proponents of the one nation, one election strategy should remember that people from a local body or a state are distinctly different from each other. Therefore, addressing their problems and issues together will only help in diluting their genuine on-the-ground demands. There is the possibility of an affluent national party monopolizing the entire scene, which may sound the death-knell for regional parties. This will demolish the democratic set up and give birth to an unwanted dictatorship governance.

Logically speaking, the one nation, one election sloganeering has only ideological content and not anything that can truly benefit the people.

A G Rajmohan,AnantWapur-515004

Hurdles too many in far-fetched initiative

Thisis further to the 'One nation, one election' report that has been published in THI. One must remember that it was on this premise that the BJP retained power at the Centre. Now Assembly elections have almost become a matter of life and death for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is going all-out to win them, instead of leaving it to the regional leaders. In every state election, Modi is the face of the BJP campaign against the leaders of the regional parties. What would happen to the bid to topple elected governments, which the BJP has perfected into a fine art? Would there be no midterm polls in the future? These are questions that need to be answered before going for the 'One nation, one election' theme.

Anthony Henriques Mumbai

End the doublespeak about English

Despitethe fervent rhetoric against English, most political leaders, including those staunchly advocating its removal, choose English-medium education for their own children. This contradiction reflects the undeniable truth: in the globalised India, English is the passport to higher education, better jobs, international diplomacy and technological innovation. Statistics show that English leads in sectors like education, industry and administration even in the Hindi heartland. After all, it is the language of science, law and governance, among others. India’s tech boom, international trade relations and higher education landscape are all heavily reliant on proficiency in English. Ironically, while vilifying English for political mileage, many of those vehemently opposed to it, privately benefit from its advantages. This duplicity not only weakens the credibility of their arguments but also threatens national cohesion by reanimating dormant linguistic fault lines.

Bhagwan Thadani, Mumbai

All stakeholders must jointly fight drug abuse by students

TelanganaChief Minister A Revanth Reddy has urged schools and colleges to fight against drug abuse by students in their respective institutions. It is a good suggestion but the larger picture shows that then this is a complex challenge that requires a multi-pronged strategy to effectively contain the menace that is adversely impacting thousands of families. The preventive measures include counselling sessions about the risks of drug consumption, while simultaneously encouraging schools to promote sports, arts, and hobby clubs to keep students engaged positively and wean them away from such vices. Even parents must be educated about identifying early warning signs and approaching the concerned rehabilitation centres. The government must collaborate with dedicated NGOs to monitor high-risk areas apart from leveraging social media and produce short films and documentaries containing stories and testimonials from addicts who have recovered. The strategy should emphasise rehabilitation over punishment and strict enforcement of relevant policies and laws.

Dr O Prasada Rao, Hyderabad

The cost of ‘clean’ childhoods

Therewas a time when children returned home with mud on their knees and stories on their tongues. Games weren’t scheduled; they happened between school and sunset, while it was on playing grounds that arguments and friendships grew side by side. Outdoor sports taught us how to lose with grace, win without arrogance, and get up every time we fell. They did not just teach us to win but also taught us to fall, to lose, to argue and reconcile, and to understand that pain isn’t permanent and joy isn't owed. The body learnt rhythm, the mind mastered resilience. And somewhere in that tangle of sweat and sunset, a soul began to form. Alas, today they seem to be scenes from a long distant past.

Now, I see children behind screens that do not let them fall. Their days are too curated, their joys too clean. They know more buttons than bruises, more passwords than playgrounds. Their victories come in pixels, their defeats in silence. I don’t blame them. Not really. The world has changed. Safety is a concern, time is a thief, and ambition now wears a tie at age ten. But something essential is slipping through our fingers; almost like the last warmth of dusk: the raw, imperfect education that only scraped knees and scolded afternoons could offer.

What the children are missing is not just physical exercises but even shaping of the self.

Noopur Baruah, Tezpur

Celebrate 'Sao Joao' without consuming alcohol

Thecelebration of 'Sao Joao' across Goa and Mumbai on June 24 has once again highlighted the vibrancy and cultural richness of this unique festival. Dedicated to St. John, the Baptist, Sao Joao is a cherished tradition for the Goan Catholic community, marked by joyous jumping into wells and water bodies. However, it is also important to reflect on the festival's true essence. While the revelry and communal spirit are admirable, we must also acknowledge the potential for commercialisation and the need to preserve the festival's original customs. It is crucial to remember that 'Sao Joao' is more than just a fun-filled event. It is a celebration of faith, and a link to Goa's cultural heritage.

The Bible tells us that St. John was a pious man, who preached the baptism of repentance by water in the Jordan River and spoke about the imminent Second Coming. He never consumed alcohol in his life.

Unfortunately, many in Goa still follow the precedents set by their ancestors of consuming alcohol and jumping into water to celebrate the annual festival. They say that the reason why they keep jumping into waters on the feast day of St. John, the Baptist, is because the great saint had leaped in his mother Elizabeth’s womb after hearing Mary’s greetings on that day. Well, all that is fine.

I wonder why people can’t enjoy the festival without consuming alcohol whilst jumping into water bodies and celebrate the great feast in a more dignified manner. Why can’t they get up early and go for mass, instead of indulging in their merry-making stupid activities? Such revellers are maligning the name of St. John every year with their ill-advised notions. Hope better sense prevails. Let's encourage a deeper understanding of the festival's history and ensure that future generations can experience its true spirit.

Jubel D'Cruz, Mumbai

MPs and MLAs must meet people and solve their problems

Ihave a strong feeling that all elected representatives like MPs and MLAs should meet people in their respective constituencies at periodical intervals to get a first-hand feel of the ground realities and understand their problems. The locals should be educated about banks, schools, colleges, hospitals, health insurance, and government schemes. The data compiled from such interactions can help in finding solutions to the problems faced by the locals. Subsequently, after framing necessary laws, they should be implemented effectively.

As part of good governance, offices of departments like public transport, PDS, communication, public safety, PHCs, banks and insurance, especially health insurance, must also be established at the district and local levels. Governments should strive to enhance representation of women in Assemblies and Parliament so as to achieve an all-encompassing democracy.

K L Rao, Visakhapatnam

Death with dignity

Thereis a need to take cue from the United Kingdom, which allows ease of pain of terminally ill people. The country recently approved the Assisted Dying Bill, a move that marks a major turning point in its approach to an individual’s rights at the end of life. The right to death with dignity is no less important than the right to live.

No doubt, in a country like India, making laws on euthanasia or assisted dying is fraught with several complexities. No doubt due to technological and social changes, a person can live much longer. They have also created challenges around resourcing of care and experiences of ageing and dying. It has raised questions about how we manage the final stages of life and what we owe to those living through them.

Now, a big question is whether terminally ill people can be allowed to end their lives with medical help and if so, then under what safeguards. The question remains ethically, medically and legally complex.

The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill approved by the House of Commons allows terminally ill people in England and Wales to receive assistance to end their lives. Backed by 314 votes to 291, it will now go to the House of Lords for further scrutiny. The logic that prevailed was that individuals facing imminent death should have the right to decide how their final days should unfold. To deny this is to risk trapping people in drawn-out, degrading circumstances where suffering outweighs hope.

The recognition of an individual's right to exercise bodily autonomy-which includes the right to dignified death as part of the right to life and liberty- is a sign of maturity in any evolved society. This is an issue that sits at the uneasy intersection of personal dignity, medical ethics and societal responsibility. It does not, however, mean that such attempts should not be made.

At its core, the debate boils down to the sanctity of choice versus the sanctity of life. Advocates of the Bill made a strong case that an individual nearing imminent death should have the right to decide how his or her final days should be.

The Supreme Court's landmark verdict in 2018 allowing "Living Will" shows the way. It empowers individuals of sound mind and health to leave explicit instructions in advance about the medical treatment to be administered when they become terminally ill and declare in advance that their life must not be prolonged if they slide into a vegetative state.

In a follow-up to the progressive move in January 2023, the apex court removed the condition that mandated a magistrate's approval for withholding of life support to a terminally ill person. This was aimed at making the guidelines on 'Living Will' more workable and less cumbersome. In fact, the apex court pulled up the Centre for failing to enact a law on passive euthanasia in accordance with its 2018 judgement upholding the right to death with dignity. By remaining silent on such a crucial issue that pertains to terminally ill patients, the Centre is trying to abdicate its legislative responsibility and passing the buck onto the judiciary.

The 2018 verdict, allowing passive euthanasia, recognised the right to die with dignity as a fundamental right in the spirit of Article 21. India can take a cue from the UK Bill and emulate it.

Yash Pal Ralhan, Jalandhar-144003