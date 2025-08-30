MyVoice: Views of our readers 30th August 2025

Trump can’t bully India

Thewrite-up by K Krishna Sagar Rao is apt. As is clearly seen, the United States loves to lecture democracy. But the irony is that it has been coercing nations to toe its line of thinking which is totally unacceptable on any given day. This is nothing but Donald Trump’s political hypocrisy. America is grappling with a law and order problem due to the crisis of credibility created by one man. There is chaos on the streets of many US states. It is amusing when a superpower is caught in its own contradictions. One fails to understand as to how America can sermonize on democracy and diplomacy abroad when it cannot hold its own house together?

As the crisis in America is self-inflicted, India signals that it can manage diplomacy with caution that cannot be faulted. While India will mark this as yet another test of its resilience, Navarro’s reckless pronouncements calling Russia and Ukraine war as a Modi war by needlessly dragging India’s name into a conflict when India has nothing to do with it in any aspect shows that he has lost his mental balance even as US is choking on its smoke of its own folly. India has shown what true sovereignty is all about by making it known to the world that it bows to no foreign pressure or threats and refuses to be bullied by a man who makes much noise and tells lies for power.

K R Srinivasan,Secunderabad-3

Monsoon blues continue to haunt people

Thishas reference to Telangana Chief Minister A Revantha Reddy’s aerial survey of the rain-hit areas. Heavy rains have resulted in overflowing roads leading to traffic chaos. GHMC and HYDRAA engineers must make optimal use of the available technology to clear all the underground drainage lines and the manholes getting often blocked and or leaking. I reiterate that there is a need to create open water storage tanks and canals to collect all the rainwater.

Such water shall be made to flow freely towards the rivers. This may help resolve perennial issues, while repairs will keep on troubling one and all and wastes a lot of money. The people continue to bear the avoidable torture.

Gudipati Anirudh,Secunderabad-11

US visa limits a major blow to students

This is further to your article “U.S to limit visas for foreign students” (THI August 29). The US proposal to limit visas for international students, cultural exchange visitors and foreign journalists raises serious concerns. While the stated aim is to tighten oversight, such restrictions risk undermining America’s long-standing reputation as a hub for education, cultural exchange, and press freedom. International students bring billions to the U.S. economy and enrich campuses with diverse perspectives.

A rigid four-year visa cap ignores genuine academic pathways like research, dual degrees, or delays. As a family member of a sibling studying in the U.S., I have seen how uncertain and stressful the student journey already is, stricter limits would only add to that burden. Journalists and exchange visitors also foster transparency and global understanding. Restricting them sends the wrong message that America is turning inward instead of embracing openness.

Tahreen Tabassum,Hyderabad

Strengthen pilgrim safety

The recent report “Death toll rises to 35 in Vaishno Devi landslide” (THI Aug 29) draws attention to a recurring concern in India’s pilgrimage routes—a lack of robust disaster preparedness in ecologically fragile zones. While the spiritual significance of Vaishno Devi attracts lakhs of devotees every year, faith alone cannot shield lives from preventable tragedies. The Himalayas are inherently prone to landslides due to their fragile geology and unpredictable weather patterns. However, the scale of casualties indicates deeper structural issues related to planning, preparedness, and governance. Scholars in disaster management have consistently emphasized the importance of terrain mapping, slope stabilisation, and real-time monitoring in high-risk pilgrimage routes. Yet such measures often remain secondary to symbolic assurances.

The tragedy at Vaishno Devi should compel authorities to rethink pilgrimage management by prioritising evidence-based interventions. Annual safety audits conducted by geologists, the installation of early warning systems, and eco-sensitive infrastructure are necessary steps to minimize the impact of natural hazards. This tragedy should become a turning point and reminder that safeguarding faith ultimately requires the integration of science, governance and compassion.

Yukthamukhi Karri,Hyderabad