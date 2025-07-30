MyVoice: Views of our readers 30th July 2025

Divya scripts history

Kudos to Divya Deshmukh for her stupendous achievement, three years after proving her mettle by winning the world junior chess championship in 2024. It was a double delight for the first Indian woman to lift the chess World Cup as she also became a Grand Master with her dexterous showing in the championship. She must have surely benefitted from the inspirational exploits of Koneru Humpy, whom she defeated to clinch the crown in a rare all-India title showdown. As for now, Divya deserves all the praises and accolades and more importantly support from the government.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Divya Deshmukh makes history

Apropos the report ‘Divya emerges as India’s first women World Cup winner’. This historic victory is a powerful testament to India’s latent talent and the rising number of chess prodigies. Divya Deshmukh’s triumph not only breaks gender and age barriers but also reaffirms that Indian women are poised to lead globally across intellectual sports disciplines. Her journey, rooted in dedication and strategic brilliance, is an inspiration to young aspirants across the nation. It is time we invest more deeply in nurturing young talent, ensuring such global milestones become regular chapters in the country’s sports story.

Dr Vijaykumar H K, Raichur-584170

Enter. the new chess queen

The 19-year-old Divya Deshmukh, who became the first Indian woman to clinch the chess World Cup, has made the countrymen proud with her amazing showing all through the mega event. Her success will be a source of inspiration for the younger generation. Winning the GM title and the World Cup at a young age is the result of hard work, diligence and dedication. Wishing that she brings more laurels to the country.

Sudhir G. Kangutkar, Vangani (East), Thane

More shocks in store

Apropos the edit ‘TCS layoff shocker...’, those who keep watching industry trends would not be too shocked at the decision of TCS to lay off two per cent of its workforce. Other major IT companies are likely to follow suit, which must give the employees many sleepless nights. Markets will go up and down but what happens to those who have been laid off? In a capitalist economy profits are sacrosanct, but the welfare of employees is not. If the profits are down a little, heavens are not going to fall but for an employee his whole world comes crashing down. The EMI’s will keep on piling and with the skewed demand-supply ratio for labour many will be forced to take any job offer they can get!

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Upskilling is paramount in AI era

At the outset, TCS laying off over 12000 middle and senior level employees in batches has not only sent shock waves across the tech industry but is a clear reminder to all that the IT sector is in the midst of significant changes and in tune with the latest technology. Apparently, it goes to say that it will not pose problems to employees abreast with the latest knowhow. Employees who are stuck with outdated procedures and are unable to align with strategic AI-inspired priorities will have no place in the new set-up. One cannot ignore the alarm bells that are sounding across the industry about a major transformation in the tech landscape. In the digital and AI era, it is imperative for India to revamp its higher education to ensure that the students stay relevant in the modern competitive world where upskilling is vital at the workstation.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad-3

Baffling to note the presence of VCs in RSS meet

It sounds queer to me that the education wing of the RSS had organised a conference at Amrutha University in Kochi from July 25 to 28. Apparently, the agenda was focussed on ‘decolonialisation of Indian education’ vis-à-vis NEP 2020. Incidentally, the conference was attended by several Vice-Chancellors and luminaries from the UGC and AICTE. It must be noted that VCs have a say in upholding academic and ethical values but how could they attend a conference organised under the auspices of an RSS wing. RSS, per se, is not a university nor is it accepted by the academia. Lest one forgets, the body has been banned thrice in India.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam