MyVoice: Views of our readers 30th November 2023

Today is the judgement day

For the last two weeks, the BJP, the BRS, the Congress Party leaders and their groups canvassed and publicized restlessly assuring all possible benefits upon their winning. Their canvassing came to an end and the peace is prevailing. It is the time for the voters to recollect their promises to select and vote accordingly on this day, November 30. As all the 3 parties assured their list of gifts, we, the people, have to hope that the winning party starts to implement their assurances within defined a time frame.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad

***

Hans editorial “Analogies to take spotlight ahead of voting” (November 29) has given a report about the probability of election result and its consequences if hung verdict is granted by voters. If no party gets clear mandate to form the government, hardcore rivals may give up their political differences and may lend their willingness to adjust with the party with majority seats in forming the government with conditions. In such a case the alliance may not live for a full term. Let us hope any single party must get absolute majority which is healthy and for sustenance of democracy.

NSK Prasad, Hyderabad

Finally, light at the end of tunnel

The debate is already who must be given credit for getting the workers back, with one section claiming that it was PM Modi’s leadership and guidance (margdarshan as claimed by Uttarakhand CM), while the others are claiming that it is the team as well as the last ditch act by mine experts (or commonly known as Rat Hole Miners). It is high time after the workers are declared medically fit, let them be allowed to be with family and let them not be dragged outside for photo-op by politicians. It is different when the PM has managed to speak with rescued workers. There is one big lesson, safety measures should always be in place.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

***

The heroic final act from the rat-hole miners that rescue the workers makes Silkyara memorable. All in all, while the nation salutes the courage and spirit of all associated with the “Great India Tunnel Rescue” operation, for setting a very fine example that ‘Humanity is supreme’, the government should bear in mind that the nation needs a massive infrastructure upgrade and for this, it needs to reassess the risks in Chardham Mahamarg Pariyojana (CMP) by ensuring safe access to key nodes.

K R Srinivasan, Secinderabad

***

Man, machine and the prayers all saved 41 workers and safe and it was a miraculous escape from the jaws of death. The trials and tribulations are over. It is time to treat our trapped friends from stress, strain and bring a sound mind to face this from this herculean and hectic hardship. With 41 workers walking out of the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakashi operation spelling success for one of the most challenging and dangerous rescue operations taken up in India. It was indeed a double delight of Diwali that was displayed a second time. Finally, there was light at the end of the tunnel.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

***

The Char Dham route is in itself a highly risky affair. Fortunately, all the 41 workers were rescued safely after 17 days of ordeal and sustained efforts of various agencies. Kudos to all those involved in the operation. Now is the time to ponder over the causes and to evolve a near fool proof work execution plan so that there won’t be repetition of mishaps. The investigation agencies should pinpoint the cause of collapse of the tunnel under ‘construction’ and go rule out sabotage, if any.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada