MyVoice: Views of our readers 30th October 2021

Voters protest for bribes

Staging of dharnas by different public and political parties are generally meant for getting solved their genuine problems or demands by the government. Contrary to this ideal venture, voters in Huzurabad squatted on the grounds demanding bribes as gifts and cash distributed by political parties did not reach them. It shows a clear picture of how our democracy is getting demeaned.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Why only BC census?



The decision taken up by the AP cabinet to pass a resolution in Assembly to request the Centre to take up census of Backward Classes seems to be surprising. Why only backward class survey? When a census is taken, BCs also would be included among other economically weak castes also. Though the exercise is a little bit difficult, more benefits will accrue to all types of castes when census on caste basis is taken up. First the creamy layer in reserved category will be out. Then the people who were not brought under reserved category would be now brought in. Next, the total number of poor people in forward castes may also be known so that some percentage of reservations may be given to them.

TSN Rao, Bhimavaram

Great loss to Sandalwood



The 46-year-old versatile actor Puneet Rajkumar's demise is a great loss to film industry, especially Kannada. Liked by one and all from the film fraternity and millions of fans, 'Smart Smiling Appu' is no more with us. Known for his philanthropic deeds, he started as a child artist and later became a powerful hero and had his own identity. Irrecoverable loss to his family and other members of star brother Shiva Rajkumar.

K Ragavan, Bengalur

It's saddening to know that Kannada superstar puneet Rajkumar has died of massive heart attack. He was said to have collapsed while doing his workouts in gymnasium, before being rushed to hospital. The sad demise of young star alerts one and all about the care required in setting limits to physical exercises. The daily dose of workouts should be in tune with the condition of the body and it changes often.With the demise, the tinsel world has lost a talented artist.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Helmet rule welcome



The action of the Hyderabad traffic police in charging penalties from the vehicle users for not wearing of the helmets by the pillion riders is definitely welcome in the city for safeguarding the lives of the pillion riders in view of increasing number of accidents occuring in the city . There can be some exceptions for some medical cases as well as old age cases but this cannot be taken as a blank permit in avoiding wearing of helmets. Such cases will also be hardly 1 or 2% and 98% of the people should be advised to fllow the rule. However before implementing this rule the police must have carried out a campaign to create public awareness.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

Gift of gab helps them hold masses in thrall



Dr Ramu Suravajjula's write-up highlighting the variations of KCR and Modi's oratory skills made interesting read. KCR criticising the opposition and critics with choicest abuses to drive home his point at times only exposed his true colours that he is desperate to support dynastic rule at any cost. Despite the weaknesses, what stands out and common in KCR and Modi is their ability to gauge the pulse of the people correctly and helping them to retain power. In short, the hallmark of their public speech ending in a rhythmic and characteristic marked by facts and deceits remains unmatched has only captivated the hearts of young and old alike. .

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Go green this Diwali



Diwali is a festival of lights and it is beautiful to see all houses being illuminated with colour bulbs, lanterns, diyas etc during this time around. However, once the crackers start bursting, the entire atmosphere becomes smoky and chokes us from breath. The Central Pollution Control Board of India has banned firecrackers having decibel level more than 125 at a distance of 4 meters from the bursting point but the banned crackers are available in the market. The most important among the harmful effects of firecrackers is that it pollutes the environment.

CS Subramaniam, Mumbai