MyVoice: Views of our readers 3rd April 2023

Apropos "TS govt plans Aqua Hubs around irrigation project." The Telangana government's initiative to create 'Aqua Hubs' at irrigation project sites on the banks of Krishna and Godavari to promote aquaculture is a praiseworthy decision. It will the growing demand for seafood varieties mainly fish, shrimps, lobsters and prawns. The Mid Manair reservoir has been identified as one of the potential sites to establish the first of its kind Aqua Hub in the Telangana state. The initiatives taken by the government in the promotion of aqua culture, mainly shrimps and fish production, has gone up manifolds in the recent years. Prawn production doubled in eight years, from 6,500 tonnes in 2014-15 to 13,800 tonnes in 2021-22. Fish production also increased from 2.6 lakh tonnes in 2015 to 3.76 lakh tonnes in 2022, making locally grown prawns and fish available in villages and towns, meeting domestic demand. Telangana has the potential to become an 'Aqua Hub' by leveraging its natural resources. Investors may consider investing in the aquaculture sector.

Do justice to lakhs of under trials

Recently, the Supreme Court expressed worries and cautioned against the dangers of unjust incarceration of under trials. According to NCRB report, over 5,54,034 prisoners are lodged in jails against the total capacity of 4,25,069 lakh in the country. Out of them, 1,22,852 are convicts, and the rest 4,27,165 are under trials. This shows the deplorable condition of under trials prisoners who not only lose their identity, personal possession but the loss to the accused is also irreparable in the event of acquittal. Courts should take up trials speedily. As said by William Edward Gladstone, "Justice delayed is Justice denied."

Kejriwal's party is in sheer desperation

In a country where the spread of literacy is a work in progress, and where inequalities of educational access and opportunity are often entangled with other inequalities of caste, class and gender, the educational qualification would still be highly exclusionary. A representative democracy is the rule of, by and for the people — it is not a rule by the so-called most-competent, or by a class of elites or experts. With two of AAP leaders in jail, Kejriwal and his party's attack on the PM speaks of desperation and flailing. But the onus of coming up with imaginative politics that do not stoop to counter is on Kejriwal's party. A party that can teach a thing or two about education politics should know better.

A befitting tribute to womanhood

Thanks to Hans for sparing a Special Page on "Celebrating the elegance of womanhood" (April 1) and also expressing gratitude towards women for their contribution to society. Women are above the gratitude level as they are more weighter than mother earth as Mahabharata depicts. There were mighty women in Sastras, Puranas, Kavyas and also in various fields right from the Vedic period. Gargi, Anasuya, Sita, Mandodari, Droupadi, Molla, Mother Theresa, Indira Gandhi are a few to cite. Kudos to hmtv for taking an initiative to facilitate women from different walks of life. It would go good if thirty three per cent reservation is also made in people's houses soon which is pending since long because of male dominance.

Ruling parties subverting democratic processes

The common man issues are not gaining importance in political circles .Every political party in power is targeting the others and wish to dominate their existence by hook or crook. We never heard of raids before and it was impartial but nowadays ruling parties are targeting not only the opposition but their party sympathisers as well, who are their backbone of their economic strength. We are living in a democratic setup and we need a strong opposition to check the functioning of the governments. The removal of Rahul Gandhi's membership after the court verdict without any hesitation is only to tarnish the image of the Congress.

Does Modi want to pit himself against Rahul?

After Bharath Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi projected himself as voice of the people. After disqualification as a parliamentarian, though it is a great setback to Congress party and Rahul Gandhi, for both Congress party and Rahul Gandhi it is, however, a great turnaround moment. Now a question arises could Rahul Gandhi emerge as a hero and also a victim of ruthless political system? Will this sentiment turn into votes? Why is BJP so obsessed with Rahul Gandhi? Is it only to divide votes of opposition, as said by Mamata Banerjee. Now, will the fight in next parliamentary elections be between Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi.

- Zeeshaan, Kazipet.