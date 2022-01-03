MyVoice: Views of our readers 3rd January 2022

Need for greater caution

India reported more than 20,000 cases and the experts estimates that nearly half the emerging cases are likely to be Omicron variant and that is causing concern. Omicron multiplies 70 times faster than Delta and the original SARS-CoV-2 strain in human bronchus tissue in the lab.

Yet it replicated nearly 10 times less efficiently in lung tissue than the original strain, which may be an indicator of lower disease severity. While Omicron symptoms range from mild to severe, the most common symptoms associated with the first 43 Omicron cases investigated in the US are cough, fatigue, congestion and runny nose. It is time to be cautious as before and follow the government guidelines strictly.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

Notwithstanding uncertain future staring at everyone, celebrations took place all over with people of all ages and without gender discrimination gathering with the sole purpose to create a new spirit of enthusiasm with a good omen that new year would hopefully bring in "New normal".

This is a fact and belief among Indians because celebrations are set to rejuvenate one's feelings, thoughts and emotions paving a path to create a new kind of experience and giving direction to people to lead a normal happy life in the new year. All in all, it is a time to reflect on the changes we all want to make and look forward to a radiant 2022 leaving behind sullen and horrific memories of 2020 and 2021.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Crowd management failure led to Vaishno Devi tragedy

Apropos, "12 dead in stampede amid heavy rush at Vaishno Devi," (The Hans India, Jan 2). The tragic death of 12 devotees caused by the stampede in Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu is painful. While the reports suggest "Scuffle" between two groups of devotees entering the narrow gate No. 3 outside the sanctum sanctorum caused the stampede, mismanagement coupled with improper and inadequate arrangements hindering smooth flow of the devotees in queue line is the primary cause.

The popular Hindu shrine attracts tens of thousands of devotees on regular basis. While the shrine board refutes the allegations of mismanagement made by the devotees on the spot and attempts to pin the blame on huge crowd, it can't shirk the responsibility for failing to make the arrangements for a huge crowd obvious on a special days like new year.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

It is sad that the year 2022 has begun with a tragedy and as usual at the temple. The poor devotees often go to pray to keep them safe and happy. It is a different matter, such tragedies always end up with the PM, President and others sharing grief followed by compensation and then we wait for another such tragedy.

The present government often talks of building "Bhavya" (Magnificent or Grand) temples but have failed to focus on safe passage to temples located in difficult terrain. Our Dharam Sansad has plenty of time and money to spread venom among followers but don't devote their time and energy to make our temple safe for the pilgrims.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Poor tend to go by welfare sops

Most of the elite people of Andhra Pradesh often express their aversion and displeasure in various debates that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government is ruining the State financially and shows unethical attitude towards political adversaries. To some extent this cannot be condemned.

However poor and mediocre public are not aware and cannot understand also the debt-ridden status of the state, but they admire Jagan Reddy for implementing several welfare schemes and distribution of freebies, the latest one being raising pension to Rs 2,500 per month from January 2022. Hence this majority lot bestows its vote bank on this party only as witnessed in recent elections to local bodies, etc., despite agitations against privatisation of Vizag Steel Plant, Amaravati capital, etc.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Kerala cops' highhandedness

The action by the police at Kovalam in Thiruvananthapuram against a Swedish national who was carrying three bottles of liquor he had purchased from BEVCO outlet was irresponsible. He had to drain them into roadside bushes as the police threatened a criminal case.

This unwarranted action by the police will bring discredit to the Kerala police, as the state is gearing up to become tourist-friendly, inviting more and more people from within the country and abroad to visit 'God's Own Country.'

K V Raghuram, Wayanad