MyVoice: Views of our readers 4th May 2022

India, Europe can mitigate war woes

Prime Minister Modi's ongoing trip to three European countries, Germany, France and Denmark is timely in the wake of Russia Ukrain war. The European countries are directly affected by the war in the form of large influx of immigrants. In addition to making efforts to stop the war, India does need to redefine its relations with other important players at world stage. Europe and India can help each other in minimising the post-pandemic, post or intra-war shock by strengthening business and diplomatic relations. Now, PM's visit seems to be on right path, given the positive response he got from Germany and Denmark.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

PM's silence on growing communal rift



A three-day Parshuram Janmotsav festival is underway in Jodhpur and religious flags put up by both the communities led to a major argument that spiralled into clashes. Four policeman were injured in the stone-pelting. These kinds of communal clashes are quite common nowadays specially on festive days. Last few weeks have seen such hostilities in atleast five states - Delhi , Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal - as India observed Ramnavami , Hanuman Janmotsav and Ramzan. Reasons for such clashes are illogical. If one community is celebrating its festival peacefully then let it do so, why to intervene and if that particular community reacts, be ready to handle its reaction. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silenceon growing strife has come under criticism from opposition, civil society and activists.

Ishita Patidar, Ujjain

Performance, not PK, to spell TRS success



This refers to editorial on TRS ambitious plans to spread wings pan-India, and make foray into Hindi belt to be part of the conglomerate which is attempting its own luck in winning parliamentary seats in the next general elections. The editorial aptly pointed out, without any icing, the extreme odds that are loaded against TRS in realising this dream. The two-pronged approach of TRS to win the next assembly elections in TS for the third time; and to increase its tally of its MPs may be impossible, given the calibre of the MPs and MLAs in the party. There is no guarantee that the tally of TRS MPs will remain unchanged in the next election, given the possibility of BJP elbowing into the state. The PK factor to act as catalyst for bettering the prospects of TRS will prove chimera as politics is all about performance.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

CJI deftly delivers the message



The Chief justice of India deftly drew the Lakshman Rekha among the functioning of the three pillars of the Constitution, the Executive, Legislature and the Judiciary while speaking at a joint conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices. While reminding the Legislature and the Executive that their inept functioning could add to the Judiciary's burden by way of litigation, he cautioned the Judiciary against coming in the way of governance. He couldn't have put it better.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

We have several courts in the country - District Courts, High Courts and Supreme Court. We have Lok Adalats. We have Public Grievance Redressal System on Digital India. In spite of all these facilities, people are deprived of JUSTICE. Unless we change our mindset and attitude, JUSTICE will continue to be a rare commodity in our country. Let us wait and watch, if there is any effect on State heads after listening to the Honourable Chief Justice who explained to them in a simple way.

KLRao, Delhi NCR

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pitched for the speedy release of over 3.5 lakh undertrial prisoners languishing in jails for years on end. Significantly, he noted that most of them are either commoners or poor persons. The prolonged imprisonment of breadwinners, in most cases on flimsy grounds or on the basis of commission of petty crimes, needless to say, exacerbates the plight of their impoverished families. Specifically, the Prime Minister has suggested the setting up of a district-level committee headed by the district judge to expedite the process of granting bail. No one should be in prison because of his or her inability to pay. Nothing can be crueler than keeping in prison a person who may be eventually acquitted. The use of local language in courts and the repeal of 'obsolete and archaic' laws called for by the Prime Minister are long overdue.

G David Milton, Maruthancode (TN)