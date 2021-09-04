MyVoice: Views of our readers 4th September 2021

EPIC report should be a wake-up call to govts

According to a report prepared by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC), air pollution is likely to reduce the life expectancy of about 40% of Indians by more than nine years. The report said that over 480 million people living in the central, eastern and northern India including New Delhi, endure high pollution levels. The report is indeed a wake-up call to us to change. There is a need for better and more effective ways to combat air pollution. Private sector must be engaged to tackle it. Disseminating proper information and a collective commitment to a future are also of great importance.

Venu GS, Kollam

A very apt editorial



'Teachers are like shilpis' a very catchy and apt editorial (September 2) presented before the Teachers' Day and on the eve of reopening of schools after an eighteen month hiatus. Dr S Radhaktishnan, the first Vice President of India, one of the renowned world top intellectuals, a philosopher and statesman and also a diplomat who moved the hard heart of Russian dictator Stalin, was very much fond of teaching. He said "a teacher should be a committed person, committed to the faith in the future of mankind, in the future of humanity, country and the world." He was credited for taking Indian philosophy to the western world. His students took the place of horses and pulled the decorated wagon all the way to Mysore railway station to drop their beloved teacher. What great honour does a true teacher require more than this?

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Sidhu asked for it



The Gandhis refusing to meet Navjot Singh Sidhu during his recent visit to Delhi mirrors the growing distance between India's first family and the newly crowned Punjab Congress chief. Sidhu had bowled a googly claiming there was no freedom in decision-making, and he did not want to become a showpiece. Besides, controversial comments on Kashmir made by Sidhu's adviser, Malwinder Singh Mali, had not gone down well with the party. The PCC chief's rebukes against the Amarinder Singh government also raised the hackles. Sidhu has nobody but himself to blame for his follies.

N J Ravi Chander, Bengaluru

A good augury

Refer to 'China positive to Russian plan for stable Afghan' (Sept 03). China positively reacting to a Russian proposal to convene a new meeting of 'Extended Troika' comprising Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan, one hopes, will help ensure some stability to Afghanistan, in the aftermath of Taliban occupying the country. The Taliban are poorly equipped to man the airport and other commercial establishments and facilities in Afghanistan, which require foreign help and assistance, in order to get some semblance of normalcy as the Taliban are firm in their diktat not to allow women in business establishments and TV broadcasting. As for India, the reopening of the Kabul airport is vital in bringing back the stranded Indians, along with others, who are interested to settle in India.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

A great loss

Former BJP MP and veteran journalist Chandan Mitra, former editor of Pioneer newspaper, will be remembered for his intellect and insights. He distinguished himself in the world of media as well as politics. He was considered close to BJP Leader LK Advani, Swapan Das Gupta and other distinguished leaders. He will be remembered for his contribution to the world of journalism and politics. He showed his indepth knowledge on all subjects including politics.

MR Jayanthy, Coimbatore

Need for cheap medicare



The visit of District collector Anurag Jayanthi to the hospital in Sircilla will definitely have an impact on the working of the hospital in improving infrastructure, facilities and medical care. (HI page 7 September 3). The hospitals should take maximum care in every stage like outpatients, emergency treatment, maintenance of beds and toilets and good treatment by nurses and doctors. The government should allot funds and supply medicines as required. While improving the quality of services, the hospitals should not charge exorbitantly.

GVN Murthy, Hyderabad

Disturbing development



Russian president Putin has blamed the US for its hurried and ill-planned exit from Afghanistan. However, the fact remains that the American and Indian role in Afghanistan definitely helped the country in giving the taste of democracy and civilised life to the people of Afghanistan that they did not know so far. But the looming danger to India is Al Qaeda, which has repeated its avowed agenda to liberate J&K and has sought the help of Taliban in achieving the goal. Pakistan too is playing no small role in this regard.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad