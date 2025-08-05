MyVoice: Views of our readers 5th Aug 2025

Siraj, Krishna made India proud

Indian pace bowlers Mohd Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, who picked up two wickets apiece, made India proud by defending a modest 35 runs, to help draw level (2-2) in the five-Test series for the Tendulkar and Anderson Trophy on an absorbing final day of the fifth Test at the Oval on Monday.

Debutant Krishna, who had a memorable start to his career, should be included in the Indian squad for the upcoming seasons. Congratulations to the new Team India captain Shubman Gill for leading from the front.

V Bhagirath Kumar, Hyderabad-72

A superlative effort

By drawing level in the five-Test series against England, Team India proved that with determination, nothing is impossible! Gutsy players never buckle under pressure is what was demonstrated by the young Indian squad. Five players who deserve special praise, include Yashasvi (for a magnificent century), Akash Deep and Jadeja (for their invaluable half-centuries each) and Mohd. Siraj (for his superb second innings five-wicket spell after the four scalps in the first innings) and Prasidh Krishna (for getting five wickets). Meanwhile, the shell-shocked England should ponder on how to improve its tailenders’ batting.

PVP Madhu Nivriti, Secunderabad-61

AI-inspired TTD chief should show restraint

The TTD Chairman B R Naidu disliking LV Subramanyam’s suggestions is rather uncalled for. Over decades, crores of devotees from all corners of the world come on pilgrimage to Tirumala Hills for a blissful stay and devotional darshan. The trust board chief’s move to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) for queue management may not serve the ‘intended’ purpose.

One should note that as far as India is concerned, AI applications are in still in an experimental stage. Moreover, the Chairman has to discuss with all his employees about the AI utility in queue management efforts, rather than stick to his unilateral decision. In fact, he should be discussing with his staff on ensuring complaint-free services to Tirumala-bound pilgrims. All pilgrims should have updated information, easy to book accommodation, darshan and seva access without any trouble. In the meanwhile, the Chairman can utilize AI-driven services on an experimental basis in his office. As and when it succeeds, he can plan queue management.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad-11

Punish the army officer for assaulting airline staff

It is very unfortunate that a man of honour, who is in the rank of a Lieutenant Colonel, assaulted and severely injured the ground staff at the Srinagar International Airport on July 26. They were merely doing their duty by reminding the officer about aviation protocols. As he was carrying 16 kgs, he was asked to pay for the extra luggage. The enraged officer assaulted the ground staff of Spice Jet. One suffered spinal cord fracture; another had a jaw fracture, while a third was left with a bleeding nose.

It is very bad on the part of the army to manhandle the staff who were on their duty. Is this the army discipline one talks of? A sad irony is that aviation is lately in headlines for all the wrong reasons. A male passenger urinating on a female and airline staff misbehaving with a passenger are incidents that bring disrepute to the aviation sector. It is good that military officials have assured full cooperation to any inquiry into the officer’s indiscipline and punishment as deemed fit.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru (AP)