MyVoice: Views of our readers 5th February 2021

Battle for global top slot

The starting of India-England test series in Chennai is a historical one in the pandemic period. England is having a highly professional side with an experienced captain. It will be a ding dong battle as both the sides are vying for a spot in World Test Championship. India at home is invincible and Ashwin as an ace off spinner is difficult to play in his home wicket.

He is an exponent of the spinning track and will be chief weapon for Team India as a trump card bowler. India fresh from its Australian tour win is a potential team with number of young talented all-rounders. The pitch is expected to turn from day one and the grass on the top of the soil will be cut off on the eve of the match and the toss will be a vital factor.

It will be nail baiting encounter between England batsmen and the Indian spinners. The home umpires will be officiating test matches in India after a long gap. It will be a test of nerves for them. However, there will be no crowd factor to back our home team. A tanatalizing test series is on the cards for the cricket lovers.

Calicut Krishnan Ramani, Mumbai

Global reactions to farmer protest

Apropos, "Rihanna, Greta back farmers" protest", The Hans India, February 4. The farm protests have captured global attention, with a set of political, cultural, and environmental figures — including the popular artiste, Rihanna, the fourth-most followed person on Twitter — tweeting their solidarity with the protests.

The External Affairs Minister's statement blaming them as "Vested interest groups" looks unusual because the government usually ignores comments from non-state actors. The international solidarity that the movement has been able to generate either due to the Sikh's diaspora network, the larger mobilisation of liberals, left and human rights groups, or the nature of the international media's coverage of the protests.

But irrespective of the causes and merits of the criticism, the fact is that it erodes India's soft power and image as a democracy, and government will have to recognise the intricate ways in which domestic developments intersect with global politics, especially at a time when social media has disproportionate power in shaping perception.

But what is clear is that India, because of the ideological and economic shifts underway in the country and the subsequent polarisation, will face questions. This requires ensuring that these transformations are democratically managed internally, and smarter strategic communication about the nature of these changes externally.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

Conversion and marriage

This is with reference to the letter by Dr T Hanuman Chowdary on "inter- faith marriages". The reader has quoted wrongly about Ayat 221 of Surah-2 of the Holy Quran. It doesn't say unbelieving man or woman but it says like this: "Do not marry idolatresses until they accept the faith.

A servant who is a believer is better than an idolater even though you may like him. They invite you to Hell but God calls you to Paradise and pardon by His grace. And He makes signs manifest that men may happily take heed". However in another verse it clarifies that one after marrying other faith men or women, we should not force them to convert their religion.

Talking about love jihad, the reader says that Hindu girls are allured by Muslim boys and either before or after marriage the girl will compulsorily be converted. But actually in states like Uttar Pradesh there are gangs who are alluring Muslim girls to marry Hindu boys and are made to convert to Hindu religion.

Islam doesn't encourage conversion of other religion into Islam. However, it gives great respect to those who has converted into Islam by knowing its ideologies and principles.

The reader says that in Christianity the preachings are not as Islam. But in Christianity also for converting one's faith the punishment is same as Islam- that is beheading. In the entire world, Muslims are converting to other religions and many others are converting to Islam.

Except in some Arabian countries how many people are beheaded for converting their faith?. I think the reader has just googled the Ayat 221 and written this letter, instead I request him to read complete Quran and understand it.

Zeeshaan, Kazipet

Middle class matters

This refers to your well balanced editorial ' Budget looks bright, nevertheless sounds dubious. Feb.4) The middle class people are ignored without any benefit directly. We have to wait and see how far the huge funds allotted in infrastructure will benefit people and at what time.

And when some budget proposals are made giving priority to some states where elections are in the offing, no wonder the allotment of funds will also be made with this perspective. The Govt. officials should also work overtime to ensure that the funds allotted are properly utilized and benefits reach the target groups in time.

G V N Murthy, Hyderabad

Resume train services

Passenger trains are also in need for patients for going to city hospitals from villages, a lot of students also need to go to colleges from rural areas and from towns.

Vendors depend on local trains for selling their products. Auto- rickshaws also depend on passenger trains but AP has not yet restarted passenger trains, so, a lot of people are suffering. Railway dept. is also losing revenue.

Sanku Vijaya Kumar, Bhimavaram