MyVoice: Views of our readers 5th March 2024

Prashant Kishor’s statement on AP baseless

No doubt, the entire state of Andhra Pradesh knows well what is in news that anarchy is prevailing in AP under Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s governance. Also it is an open fact that he is circumventing from all his alleged criminal activities. Yet, his huge vote bank is in tact. Beneficiaries of his freebies are still his backbone. Many intellectuals are on his side. Political strategist Prashant Kishor who catapulted YSRCP in power in AP in 2019 made a baseless statement - without conducting surveys or taking sample collections - that Jagan is set to go the KCR way. No doubt, the new government is now a dire necessity in AP. Result is resting on the voters’ wisdom.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

***

Prashant Kishor’s utterances that YSRCP may go the KCR way is senseless and meaningless. Jagan Mohan Reddy may not be among the people but, he is living in the hearts of the people. He is the only Chief Minister, who fulfilled 99% of the promises he made. He provided 1.2 lakhs government jobs during his period as against 34,000 government jobs during the TDP rule. He gave 54,000 jobs to doctors in government hospitals. He provided 22 lakh private sector jobs through Job Mela. He made Andhra Pradesh No.1 in aqua exports as against No 12th position during the TDP government. He made AP No 4 in the overall exports as against No 14 rank in TDP period. He must understand that Jagan Mohan Reddy is living in the hearts of the people because of his commitment and performance. I challenge him if TDP gets 5 MLA seats and one MP seat, I will accept him as a good strategist.

Sambasiva Rao Choda, Hyderabad

***

The situation in Telangana was different from that of AP. BRS was in power for 10 years and earned a bad name wherein the family of KCR ruled the roost. Though the BRS did some good work in irrigation and employment generation, it was not enough as KCR’s family members dominated the scene and the Congress party exploited this negative aspect. Here in AP, the situation is different. YSRCP is well-entrenched with several socio-economic welfare schemes (Navaratnalu), Nadu-Nedu in education and health sectors, establishment of village/ward Secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Kendras and many more. The government was taken to the doorstep of the people with the volunteers system chipping in with all the spadework. Despite Covid causing economic havoc, the ruling party stuck to its electoral manifesto and fulfilled 95% of the promises. Both Congress and BJP are nowhere in the race. The alliance of TDP and JS is not going to work as their unholy union lost credibility altogether, because they were together in 2014 and on their own in 2019 and again joined hands for 2024, which means it is opportunistic in nature. The BJP is not even willing to touch TD+JS with a barge pole even as the latter are courting them to join the alliance. Prashant Kishor is perhaps speaking for TD+JS who tried to rope him in for electoral strategies but in vain. Kishor too never visited AP after the 2019 polls; as such what does he know about the ground level situation in this State?

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Apex Court gives path-breaking verdict

It’s heartening to note that SC is coming out with verdicts that will help cleanse the political ecosystem. Two recent decisions taken recently will try and stop bribery and political corruption to a considerable extent. The present CJI has to be complemented for the path-breaking, bold decisions which will go down to remain historic. Elected representatives have to abide by the Constitution. Misinterpretation of the laid down provisions and articles in the constitution to seek undue privileges and immunity to evade prosecution when caught accepting bribes is a serious crime which no courts should ordinarily allow. Firm and stringent rulings such as these & its strict implementation by all the courts will go a long way to cleanse the political system systematically and in a gradual manner.

N R Raghuram, Hyderabad

Starving Gazans killed by Israeli forces

It’s heart-rending to learn that 112 Gaza civilians were shot dead by Israel military and thousands more were injured while they had been surrounding desperately the food trucks that arrived to render some humanitarian help. It speaks volumes about the prevailing pathetic condition there. On the other hand, there were reports of impending famine-like situation in Northern Gaza. It’s high time world leaders should persuade Israel to stop the war.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram