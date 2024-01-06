MyVoice: Views of our readers 6th January 2024

A rare applause from hostile neighbour

Apropos “Modi’s India more assertive now, praises China,” THI, Jan 5. The applause for India and PM Narendra Modi by the Chinese state-run Global Times is rare and surprising. The hostile northern neighbour has always viewed India as far inferior and unmatching to it in various spheres. In the changed scenario, since PM Modi assumed office, India has strategically aligned itself with key global players, transitioning from multi-balancing to multi-alignment. The article also underscores the unprecedented speed of India’s transformation towards becoming a pole in the multipolar world. Add to this, resilience in economic growth, social governance, technological prowess, and strides in space capabilities are witnessed in the thriving democracy. Thus, India has deservedly carved out a special place and turned as a bright spot on the global map under the leadership of PM Modi.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

Haste makes waste, Central govt learns

The provisions in the new hit-and-run act have caused suspicion and fear in the minds of truck drivers which made them launch an agitation. According to the new set of rules, in a hit-and-run case, the culprit driver of the vehicle will have to face 10 years jail term with penalty, whereas it was two years jail term previously. It’s felt harsher by the drivers. Now the government has backtracked and assured the drivers to hold discussion before it being implemented. Had the code been discussed threadbare in Parliament before being passed, such doubts could have been raised and addressed. Haste in making acts can be likened to rash driving, it seems.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram

Who will Sharmila’s foray in AP benefit?

Ref: Sharmila joins Congress, Hans India, 5 Jan. In this regard, one may agree or disagree, but it is a fact that the mighty Congress, which was the darling of Telugu masses for nearly 5 decades, has now been reduced to that of a few silent leaders without cadre. The entire committed cadre of Congress, post bifurcation of state, migrated to Y S Jagan’s YSRCP, as the public sentiment turned against INC, the state breaker, in favour of YSRCP. No wonder that even after 10 years, Telugu people have not forgiven the INC, and also the BJP which failed to grant the much-promised special category status to the beleaguered state. In these circumstances, the grand entry of charismatic leader Sharmila may not yield the desired result for INC.

P H Hema Sagar, Secunderabad

Shortest Test match in cricket history

India defeated South Africa by 7 wickets in the second and last Test match and leveled the series 1-1. The bowlers dominated the match and the match ended in just two days. Bumrah and Siraj bagged six-fers. With this a new history of Test cricket has been created. This is the shortest Test match in cricket history in terms of total balls played. The Cape Town Test ended in just 642 balls (107 overs in total). India became the first Asian team to win a Test match against South Africa in Captown. This is a good start from Team India in this new year. Hope this continues and with the same enthusiasm and passion, India will triumph in the T20 World Cup.

Md Taukir, Bettiah, Bihar

Many ups and downs from both sides were witnessed at Capetown test and the first crackdown came when South Africa batting first was bundled out for 55 and in reply Team India in a breakdown lost 6 wickets for no score creating yet another record of sorts. And finally, SA lost the second test match by 7 wickets in less than two days time and the Test series ended at 1- 1. Earlier, the T 20 series was also drawn 1-1, while SA had lost the ODI series 1-2. In all, in this particular test match, 464 runs were scored in 108 overs with 33 wickets fallen in the shortest test ever. Both Bumrah and Siraj achieved six wicket haul and Andrien Makram is the only century maker.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

It’s too soon to run down Revanth govt

In his article ‘Budget key to Prajavani success,’ the author tried to run down the new government for its initiative in accepting applications from masses for assistance under various schemes. The exercise is drawing a huge response. Neither the government nor the people are foolish. The government knows that the Budget is to be made for meeting their promises and the public knows that not everyone will be lucky to receive the benifit. The fact that the government is trying to be so accessible to public is to be lauded. Even if 10% of the applicants receive the fruits, that will be a good beginning. It is not good to pour cold water on the well-intended measures of the government right from the word go. Give it sometime and wish good luck.

Vinay Bhushan Bhagwaty, Hyderabad