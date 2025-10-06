MyVoice: Views of our readers 6th October 2025

Perfect stand against Naxals

Appreciatethe tough stand taken by the Union Home Minister, who ruled out talks with Maoists. The only option left for them now, would be to lay down weapons and Surrender without setting any preconditions. The tribal youth living in the remote jungles of Dandakaranya, who happen to be the active members of CPI - Maoist group must desert this extremist organisation and shun violence and join the Nations mainstream and assist in the developmental activities initiated by the both Union and respective State Governments in the entire Naxal infested region.These Naxals, whose backbone is broken by the Central Police Organisations in the recent past, have made positive overtures to the Union Government, for a Ceasefire, with an ulterior motive to gain time to regroup, as its many Central Committee members were neutralised in the Ongoing ‘ Operation Kagaar’. Let us not forget that these Naxals have brutally gunned down two of our brave Police Officers viz K. S. Vyas and Unmesh Chandra and an almost Eighty CRPF personnel were martyred in the deadliest attack carried out by these very Maoists at a place called Chintalnaar in Dantewada District of Chattisgarh State, some Fifteen Years ago. Government of India must direct its CPOs to go all out and finish these Left wing extremists once and for all and get rid of Naxal Menace in the Country.

R. J. Janardhana Rao,Mehdipatnam, Hyderabad

RSS must address minority concerns

This refers to “RSS2100: The custodian of India’s civilisation soul”. The RSS must openly address the perception that it promotes Hindutva in a way that includes Muslims and other minorities. To build trust, it should clearly state that its vision of cultural nationalism includes all Indians, regardless of religion. Outreach efforts must go beyond symbolism—by engaging with diverse communities, supporting inclusive education, and condemning hate speech. The RSS should talk more about the good work it does for society and make it clear that loving your country does not mean everyone has to think or live the same way. A strong nation respects its people equally. By promoting unity in diversity, the RSS can help remove stigma and show that it stands for harmony, not division.

Dr O. Prasada Rao, Hyderabad

Tharoor’s Ode to the Idli

Someone on Twitter called idli as ‘steamed regret’ and Shashi Tharoor gave a fitting reply for the same. That remark prompted Tharoor to offer a poetic defence of the South Indian staple. He lamented poor soul has clearly never had a good one. A truly great idli is a cloud, a whisper, a perfect dream of the perfectibility of human civilisation. He went on to add and conclude that it is a sublime creation, a delicate, weightless morsel of rice and lentil, steamed to an ethereal fluffiness that melts on the tongue. With the right accompaniments, it is the culinary equivalent of a Beethoven symphony, a Tagore sangeet, a Husain painting, a Tendulkar century. To call such a thing ‘regret’ is to have no soul, no palate, no appreciation for the finest achievements of South Indian culture.

C K Subramaniam,Navi Mumbai

Doctor’s death in US raises safety concerns

Thisis with reference to the news “Dental doctor from Hyd killed in US shooting”. The death of a Hyderabad Dental Doctor, age 27, in gun firing by an identified assailant while the Doctor was working part time at Dallas gas station in Texas, USA is unfortunate. He had completed his Bachelor of Dental Surgery before moving to USA to pursue higher education This is not the first such incident. Earlier in January, a 26 year old student from Telangana was shot dead by unidentified person in Connecticut, US.Last month a 30 year old techie from Mahabubnagar district was shot dead by the police in California after he allegedly stabbed his room mate. As per data from MEA, at least 892 Indian students died overseas between 2018and 2024. The killing of Chandrashekhar Pole, the Dental doctor is the latest reminder of these dangers. The tragedies raise urgent questions about student safety and support systems. A coordinated effort from all stakeholders is critical to prevent more lives lost far from home.

P.Victor Selvaraj,Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu

Thekilling of a dental doctor, P Chandrasekhar, from Hyderabad, who has completed his MS and was working at a gas station in Denton in Texas, by some miscreants is highly condemnable. The liberal gun culture prevailing in the US is the main reason for such killing by muggers and robbers on the unwary employees working for their survival or either to pursue their higher studies in the hope of better life – either in the US. Students from Telangana are regularly in the news for being shot due to one reason or the other. That is not good news for students from India. The parents, who endure the extreme pain and trauma as a result of such incidents, are the worst sufferers in the process.

K V Raghuram,Wayanad