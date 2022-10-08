MyVoice: Views of our readers 8th October 2022

3 Capitals issue comes to fore again

One may agree or disagree, but it is a gospel truth that the issue of 3 capitals in AP today has occupied the centrestage of politics, relegating the special category status and other issues to the second position. (YSRCP out to make 3 capitals a topic of debate among the people, THI, 5 Oct). It will not be an exaggeration to say that the 3 CAPITALS will be the key issue in the AP polls in 2023-24. In this regard, the government of the day, having read the pulse of the majority people in the backward Rayalaseema and Uttarandhra regions of the state, and also to correct the historical mistakes in 1953,1956, and 2014, has come out with a very just and equitable solution of 3 capitals in Amaravathi, (Legislative) Kurnool (judicial) and Visakhapatnam (executive capital ) with the sole objective of a decentralised and uniform development of all the 3 regions in the state without any imbalance. Hence it is just and proper that the people's court must discuss, debate and decide democratically what is best for the people of the state.

P H Hema Sagar, Secunderabad

Delhi shows way to curb pollution



The number of vehicles in the country has been increasing exponentially some time now. Along with elites, the middle class is also showing interest in buying vehicles. Correspondingly, air pollution is increasing in major cities and towns, causing lung problems. The Delhi government has mandated that petrol and diesel at petrol tanks be given only for those vehicles that have pollution control certificate. All the states and UTs should adopt this as laudable initiativeregardless of politics. Thus, vehicular pollution can be prevented.

TVS Suchitra, Khammam

KCR's imperative need to retain TS



The vacuum created by the Congress at the Centre has caused many regional leaders to have national ambitions. However it must be remembered the TRS does not have much of a presence beyond Telangana state and a change in the name of the party would not do much to improve its electoral prospects either in the state or outside it. But it is imperative that the TRS retains its hold on the state itself. The BJP will provide a formidable challenge and if it can ally with the TDP or the YSR Congress, there would be a stiff challenge to both KCR and the TRS. Unless the party can hold on to power in Telangana, the ambitions of KCR as a national alternative would be still born.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

The new outfit has to take into confidence all the other willing parties and come out with a national agenda and manifesto, taking into consideration the larger aspirations of the Indian citizens. The prevailing disenchantment should be used as a platform to put up a consensual agenda for its fight against the BJP. How well this will be done and how nicely the anti-BJP front will project itself in the days & months to come will be a subject of hot debate and will be keenly watched. The Indian electorate might witness 'A clash of the Titians' or a battle between 'A David & a Goliath.'

N R Raghuram, Hyderabad

TRS supremo Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has renamed his regional party after BRS with a view to solely countering BJP in the ensuing 2024 Parliamentary elections. How many parties really will lend their support or merge with BRS is a question. It would be a tough task to challenge the strongest and mighty BJP in the current scenario. Further, on what pretext will KCR convince Andhra Pradesh people to support his BRS when he used unparliamentary language against them during the Telangana struggle two decades ago for a new state?

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Gambia tragedy calls for deep probe



The death of 66 kids in Gambia (as reported by the WHO) due to four spurious cough syrups made by a Harayana pharma company which had a requisite permission to export medicines, should be taken as a WAKE-UP CALL. It is should be fully as well as urgently investigated by the GOI and Drugs Controller General. Earlier the WHO warned about the rampant misuse of antibiotics and their cocktail combinations in our country but no strict action has been taken till today. Such revelations will go a long way in tarnishing the image of India which is considered as the 'Pharma Bowl of the World.' The medicines available at our 'Jan Ayushadi stores' are also unbelievably cheap; their quality also needs stringent monitoring.

Dr Sunil Chopra, Ludhiana