Operation Sindoor reactions

In a strategic move, even as arrangements were underway for conducting civil drills in several districts, Indian armed forces retaliated in a telling manner in the wee hours of Wednesday. The joint operation, involving air force, navy and army, against the terrorist hubs in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) and Pakistan, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba’s base Murdike, has been aptly named Operation Sindoor (OS). After all, sindoor is the privilege of Indian women, who adorn it when their husbands are alive, a privilege that was crushed by terrorists when they killed 26 persons in a barbaric attack on tourists at Baisaran Pahalgam on April 22. Pakistan must realise that it must pay a heavy price for supporting terrorists, either directly or indirectly. It should immediately close the terrorist factories it is promoting.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru, NTR district

Salute to the military masterstroke

A proud nation never compromises its sovereignty and security. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian armed forces need to be complimented for the surgical precision with which “Operation Sindoor” was executed. The military masterstroke targetted terrorists and destroyed terror camps and infrastructure in POK and along LOC. The strike comes across as a befitting lesson to the rogue nation. This poetic justice comes in the wake of the brutal manner 26 tourists were killed in Pahalgam on April 22. Operation Sindoor has demonstrated India’s restraint and strategic wisdom to avoid a full-fledged war.

P.H. Hema Sagar, Retreat Colony, Secunderabad-10.

Just a beginning

‘Operation Sindoor’, targeting Pakistan’s terror camps and hideouts, marks a significant beginning in the fight against terrorism. This bold move aims to eradicate terrorism in Pakistan, paving the way for lasting peace, stability, and prosperity in the region. The Indian government’s decisive action against terrorism is highly commendable. ‘Operation Sindoor’, which commenced around 2 am on Wednesday, seemingly caught the enemy off-guard. This operation demonstrates our nation’s zero-tolerance policy towards terror. Our armed forces have yet again proved their mettle with their commitment as regards national security. Every Indian and peace-loving citizen must celebrate the annihilation of nine terror outfit bases of Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen. The terrorists must be penalised for all the sins and deeds that they committed in Kashmir.

Ganti Venkata Sudhir, Secunderabad

Fight to finish

It is good that India has begun responding to terror strikes in a befitting manner. It is time for the country to fight to the finish and put an end to the barbaric acts unleashed by terrorists. This shows how a ruling establishment of patriots replies to the threat to civilians. If a government of traitors is at the helm, the common people must suffer.

M. Chandrasekhar, Prakash Nagar, Kadapa

Only a trailer

Now the burden of maintaining peace and tranquillity lies with Pakistan. There is hope that Pakistan has learnt its lessons the hard way and it will not repeat the April 22 macabre again. ‘Operation Sindoor’ is just the trailer from our side. It is the best possible answer to the barbarous sins committed by terrorists and their sponsors from across the border.

Kirti Wadhawan, Kanpur