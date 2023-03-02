In keeping with the trends in the news presentation, Hans India now comes in new design. We are receiving good feedback on the new look with ever engaging content.

It was nice to see the new look Hans India, a paper which has always been striving to give unbiased news and for whom people are news. I wish them all the best.

BRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh

The credos of healthy journalistic ethos always are the proclivity which is found in Hans India's analysis of news. It has been a desideratum to reach out to Hans India for truthfulness, objectivity and accuracy. A newspaper with sublime values and never been rodomontade. The new look adds to its glory.

G Sudheer Babu, IPS

