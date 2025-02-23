Trump’s remarks must be probed deeply

Apropos 'Political firestorm,' the Biden-Trump spat has echoed into a BJP-Congress war of words at the allegations of 21 million dollars being spent in India to influence the elections. Everybody seems to have jumped the gun as it now turns out that the money was sent to Bangladesh, not India. However, this opens a new can of worms for the USA because it proves that it had a distinct role to play in the overthrow of the Shaikh Hasina government. It has become common to blame George Soros for anything and everything. What motive could Soros have for overthrowing a democratically elected government? The BJP in the past, too, managed perceptions because of its media outreach and prefers to keep the pot boiling instead of bringing matters to a conclusion. This gives them an electoral advantage which would no longer be available if penal action is taken and the guilty punished.

– Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

***

Enforcer-in-chief Elon Musk's shocking revelation of $21 million for 'voter turnout' in India was not enough that US Prez Trump confirmed that his predecessor was desirous of having someone else at the helm of affairs in India, instead of PM Modi. This is a gross interference. US has stringent laws against the foreign influence in their electoral process. Bear this in mind, Biden Admin created a huge ruckus over allegations of Russia meddling into US election with mere $10 million, which is not significant amount to coax US voters to change their sides. However, $21 million, in the neighborhood of 172.2 crore rupees is a massive amount to influence voters in India. We need to have a bona fide inquiry into it and raise this issue with stern seriousness with US.

–Kratika Chauhan, Hyderabad

***

How is US involved with Indian voter turnout and who asked for 21 million dollars? Why has Trump created unnecessary bustle who appears to have spoken hard regarding imposition of tariff on par with India. How Indian tariff is related to US? These are all the questions that developed in the minds of those who are not well versed with economic affairs at the international level. Does he not know that India is still a developing nation though it is rising to new heights scientifically and technologically. India is still reeling under poverty on account of so many reasons. Yet, Indian democracy is still shining though political parties are subverting its basic principles.

–Dr N S R Murthy, Secunderabad

***

The ruling BJP and the party once ruled the country, Congress, cannot act naivety over the funds flow from foreign countries in the name of protection of democracy. If so, it would amount to be negligence on their part. Instead of crying hoarse, they should ask and get all the details of funds flow. The people of India should know how such funds were utilised in the past. India should reject aid for democracy from foreign countries out right. It's ridiculous for India which is a matured democracy to get funds in the name of improving democracy from another democratic country that couldn't start practicing universal franchise till decades later than the former.

–Dr DVG Sankara Rao,

ex MP, Vizianagaram

***

The BJP is adept in gaining time to react till Bihar and West Bengal elections are over since they have to play a vital role to topple Mamata Govt at any cost and mobilising voters is of utmost importance and so money makes all the difference. To say frankly, Trump is like a loose cannon and does not have the minimum requisite decency and decorum of the highest office of US President and his second term will unleash a havoc in all international issues, let alone BJP playing hide and seek with a roaming lion. Never since Independence, voter mobilisation has gained such a grave propensity as of since BJP's tenure of Central governance and its interference with State elections directly. We may still face many more allegations from Trump administration unless we learn to guard ourselves.

– Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam

***

The serious allegation raised by the US President, if true verily boils down to infringement of national security, not in military terms, but worse. The entire country must unitedly uphold its nationalism at this moment of infringement of her democratic credentials by decidedly abandoning blame-game and finger-pointing.

– Dr George Jacob, Kochi

***

The charge led by firebrand Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey raising the issue in parliament and hinting at exposing Indian outlets and journalists who were benefited from USAID for spreading fake narratives to malign the government and mislead the people with substantial evidence is a fact that cannot be ruled out. In this context, that Congress party and others have long been entwined with foreign funding networks is indisputable. All in all, in today's expansive media landscape and heightened political scrutiny, it is imperative to conduct a

transparent probe and disclose the details and facts to the public given the implications of foreign interference in India's democratic process to uphold the integrity of the nation's electoral system.

– K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

***

Whether American president Trump confirmed that huge funds are sent to India to unseat the incumbent government being headed by Narendra Modi is a fact or not, there is an international conspiracy being hatched by various outside organizations, particularly by America and China, to destabilise

Modi’s government. The ever venom spitting and pro-China LOP Rahul and other political parties trying to come under the umbrella of INDI alliance are working untiringly to defeat Modi even at the cost of India’s unity. They do not want our country to progress and all they wish to occupy the seat of power, all working against India’s interests are traitors.

– Rama Krishna M, Kakinada

***

Donald Trump’s remarks on USAID being used for elections in India to help choose a party that is more pliable to suit the foreign agenda bereft of national spirit – Congress – are shocking. The formation of INDI Alliance was the first step in this regard as all like-minded political parties with similar views on minorities, and an avowed anti-national mindset to remain in power at the cost of progress of the nation by resorting to freebies that drained the economy to no end; the likes of which are to be seen in the Congress ruled states of Karnataka and Telangana, unable to cope with the promised guarantees that the party president Mallikarjun Kharge cautioned against.

– K R Parvathy, Mysuru

***

Parallels can be drawn between USAID's allocations to India and the $29 million designated for “strengthening the political landscape” in Bangladesh. Recent events in Bangladesh have shown how that landscape was “strengthened.”

In contrast, India has remained stable and democratic, largely because citizens believed in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intent and governance, despite repeated attempts to manufacture public unrest on various issues. The information revealed by DOGE and subsequent actions raise serious concerns about foreign influence in India's electoral processes.

– N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

***

The Congress has been claiming since the disclosure of the issue that $21 million fund is not linked to India, but it was given to Bangladesh. However, the Consortium for Elections and Political Process Strenghening (CEPPS) stated that $21 million was given to India for inclusive and participatory political process.

While DOGE has not furnished any details of what this 'voter turnout ' funding was meant for, it named CEPPS funded by USAID as the donor agency to India. In fact, former Union Minister Smriti Irani served as good will ambassador to USAID for 4 years and Maharashtra Chief Minister

Devendra Fadnavis discussed opportunities for a collaboration with USAID and so the ruling party may not escape from this issue. In absence of any clear-cut statement from the government regarding detailed inquiry into the funding issue, the slugfest will continue till completion ensuing Assembly elections in Bihar , Kerala and West Bengal.

– Pratapa Reddy Yaramala,

Tiruvuru, AP

***

The issue needs a proper scrutiny as the allegations are really very serious. It is a grave matter of concern, as US will never bestow the kickback to India without demanding for any materialistic or policy favours? If the allegations of

Donald Trump are true, then it is particularly embarassing that a nation which aspires to become a developed country (Vikshit Bharat) still relies on the aid and assistance from America, that too, for the political purposes as a kickback.

– Kirti Wadhawan, Kanpur

***

The deep state USAID virus is believed to have penetrated even the Election Commission of India (ECI) during S Y Qureshi as the Chief Election Commissioner, under an MOU between the ECI and International Foundation for Electoral System (IFES) in 2012. It remains a mystery to the extent of funds transfer in this regard that Qureshi has firmly denied.

President Donald Trump minced no words when he said the USAID of $21 million was clearly a ‘kickback scheme’ blaming the rogue elements of the CIA having penetrated the USAID program, while the US is having its own problems to tackle and correct. Is this reflective of America's new policy with India as the ties between the two countries are now reaching a new height? The future alone will tell.

–K V Raghuram, Wayanad