Vaccinate and stay safe

This refers to your thought-provoking, informative and eye-catchy article "Get Vaccinated now, don't repent later" (Hans India – March 27). India has started the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive on March 1, 2021, for people with co-morbidities and those above 60 years of age. More than 20 million people in India have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine in what is the world's biggest inoculation drive.



According to the World Health Organisation, "Like any vaccine, Covid-19 vaccines can cause mild side effects, such as a low-grade fever or pain or redness at the injection site. Tiredness, fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, joint pain after getting vaccinated are common, and will subside within a day or two. India is a vaccine powerhouse as it makes 60 per cent of the world's vaccines and is home to half a dozen major manufacturers.

Getting vaccinated is a safer way to help build protection against Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus yet, experts have said that the relatively rapid development of the Covid-19vaccine does not mean safety measures were compromised. It is also reported that even after the vaccination, one cannot lower their guard and start roaming around freely till at least 70% of the population gets immunized.

The government aims to use up to 500 million doses to cover 250 million "priority people" by the end of July. India has about 150 days to administer two doses and meet its target. While government hospitals are offering the vaccines for free, private hospitals have been allowed to charge a maximum of Rs 250 per dose.

Everyone one knows that there is a vaccination going on in the country, but the people are now aware about how to get it. Central government should ask the states to encourage and motivate the online registrations and need to create a better framework. A major number of people have concerns regarding Covid-19 vaccine safety, and intend to "wait and see," before deciding to be vaccinated. It is reported that eminent doctors, along with many other healthcare workers within the government as well as the private sector, have taken the vaccines and returned to work without any side-effects.

Nobody enjoys having a blood test or an injection, but for some people, the thought of a needle puncturing their skin can send shivers down the spine. With a vaccine now available for Covid-19, it's important that as many people as possible receive this safe and effective vaccine. One must remember that Vaccination against COVID-19 will lead to people not transmitting the disease and its eradication in some time. Let us continue taking all the precautions, whether vaccinated or not till 70 per cent of our population is vaccinated.

— Vinod Chandrashekhar Dixit, Ahmedabad