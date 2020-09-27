Was hospitalisation of SPB needed?

S P Balasubrahmanyam announced in social media on August 5 that he has very mild symptoms of covid and inspite of doctors' advice to be at home and take medicines, he preferred hospitalisation for better nursing and monitoring. Thereafter it is known to all how best the treatment was going on and SPB's healing response from time to time through media.

At one time, SPB was tested negative and was likely to be discharged soon. Despite round- the - clock attentive treatment by expert medical staff, how a less symptomatic and from recovery stage, he suddenly became extremely critical with failure of some of vital organs that led to his end is really a puzzling question to the common people.

Had he not taken admission in hospital, probably he would have saved his life like many other corona virus patients. It is understood that more and more care and administering excessive medication would be harmful and dangerous. Unfortunately, we have lost a celebrated and legendary singer.

S Sai Tejaswi, S Sai Mani Deepika, Kothagudem

The voice of India deserves Bharat Ratna



To miss Dr S P Balasubramanyam is a tragic blow to music lovers in general and cinema music lovers in particular. It is hard to believe, but a reality. The legendary Balu is no more. Balu stole everyone's heart with timbre of his voice. It was unbelievable how he ruled the cinema music world for few decades. One cannot imagine the southern movie industry without him. He has almost contributed in every branch of the cinema industry.

He is a text book for the upcoming singers. He encouraged young singers and brought hidden talent into limelight through his TV programmes in the last decade. Young singers should learn the patience, constant smile, humour and pleasant communication from him.

It is not easy to sing in different languages in that too a huge quantum in a day. We should all be proud to have Guinness Record in his name for most number of songs recorded in a single day. He is a bridge between the old and modern cinema music. Few generations loved him and accepted him as the singer of their choice.

Padmabhushan and Padma Sri, number of Doctorates, prizes, awards, felicitations are just not compatible when compared to the talent and authority that Dr S.P.Balu possess. He lives on through his songs and he will always remain in the hearts of every Telugu speaking music lover. Dr S P Balu will remain the voice of India, but his songs belong to the entire world that embraced him and to all those who are filled with hope and optimism for the future, whenever they listen to his melodies. He deserves the Bharat Ratna and let us hope that the Government of India will not disappoint all of us. May his soul rest in peace.

Dr M Venkata Ramana, Khammam

A lover of Telugu language

Music lovers especially Balu garu fans were busy since his admission into hospital some fifty days ago in conducting prayers for his quick recovery but we lost a legendary singer to God. It is not a hyperbole that many of us start our day with the mellifluous devotion submitted by S.P.Balu to God through his songs.

From vivacious numbers to brilliant myriad emotions, Balasubrahmanyam was the omnipresent playback singer in Telugu films for five decades. Teluguites in particular branded for their passion for cinema, enjoyed his honeyed film songs of top stars of yesteryears and others of present time. His excelling as a voice over artist, actor and film producer showcased him a multifaceted personality.

The film 'Mithunam" brought his acting skills to the fore as the best character artiste. under his role as a host, Telugu TV Channel ETV became a household for the production of best singers. Through his usual mantra stressing on correct accent, he never missed a prospect to electrify the nascent singers, especially children, to pronounce Telugu words fittingly, thus many talented came to the fore. We are grateful to you Balu garu forever.

Raju Kolluru, Kakinada.

His voice matched every hero

The cruel hand of fate in the shape of Covid virus laid on beloved Balu stole him from amidst us. Despite the best medical aid provided by the doctors he did not come out of ICU and reached god's abode from the hospital bed. His death created void impossible to fill, all families feel that they lost one of their family members, such is the bond they had with singer Balu.

To elaborate his achievements, it requires reams of papers as his canvas is so wide and many news papers and electronic channels gave exhaustive information about his cine singing career . Balu who epitomised melody and sweetness in music whose voice touched millions of hearts all over South India even across India also and outside for nearly half a century.

Over a period of time his voice matured and his voice effortlessly captured varied human emotions and feeling and 'navarasas' overflowed in his golden voice. He is a multifaceted genius and more than that he is a genial man. He took 'Paaduta teeyaga' serial of ETV to the epic heights which paved way for chiseling the voices of many budding singers.

The early exist of Ghantasala at the age of 54 gave him chance to sing to the then top stars NTR and ANR which established him as a complete singer erasing the stamp that his voice suits only Krishna, Chiranjeevi and other comedy artists . He had the gift and capacity to grab the opportunities that came to him in his long singing career. Lastly Balu as a mortal may not be there but Balu singer will live forever. His place in Telugu music world is registered firmly next to divine voiced Ghantasala. 'May his soul be blessed with 'Uttama Loka'.

Rama Krishna M, Kakinada

The immortal SPB

S.P.Balasubrahmanyam was affectionately known as SPB or Balu. He was a singer par excellence. Spontaneous outpourings of praise for him showed people's love and admiration for him. Bliss was it to listen to his songs; we grew up listening to songs by him and another legendary singer K J Yesudas; SPB's career spanned over 55 years. Endowed with a rich melodious voice, SPB held generations spellbound. As a playback singer, SPB made his debut with the song Aayiram Nilave Vaa in an MGR starrer and instantly became a household name on the strength of his mesmerizing voice. There had been no looking back since then.

A multilingual singer, he sang over 42,000 songs, a prodigious achievement for a singer - far fewer would make a singer immensely popular - and stirred the inner recesses of our hearts.

He sang a variety of songs; all his songs were great hits; he sang most of our all-time favourite songs - Nilave Vaa Sellathe Vaa, Mannil Indha Kadhalandri, Ithu Oru Ponmaalai Pozhudhu and Illamai Itho Itho are to name a few.

In an interview SPB revealed how music maestro Illaiyaraja experimented with his voice and made him do vocal cord exercises. In another the world-class singer revealed how he had a penchant for ice-water and ice-cream. He lent a 'personal inflection' to the songs and lifted them to a higher plane.

As a singer of extraordinary versatility, he modulated his voice to suit the popular heroes on the screen and even different characters played by the same actors. He did not formally learn Carnatic music; still he compared with the best in Carnatic music. His personal qualities such as simplicity, humility and generosity endeared him to everyone. His songs and humanity have immortalised him. We hail Paadum Nila SPB as the uncrowned king of music, and deservedly so.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

40,000 songs in 16 languages

The news of the unexpected demise of legendary playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam has left Indians shattered and shell-shocked. He has left the world leaving behind an envied and unsurpassed legacy behind him. Having been established as one among the enduring playback singers of South-Indian film industry, he has been the heartthrob of millions of people who are fond of music and songs. Many of his songs can surpass the time and language. He also gave an exceptionally brilliant performance as an actor in a few movies. Many of his songs will reverberate throughout the existence of human life. He had almost 40,000 songs to his credit. He had a lion's share of his songs in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. He is no more. But he will live in our memories with his enchanting and unforgettable songs. His death during this corona pandemic has created much pain and sorrow among his fans since they are unable to pay their last respect to him.

He holds the world record in the Guinness Book of World Record for having sung the most number of song recordings by any singer. His most remarkable and breathtaking performance was brought out when he recorded 21 songs in Kannada in a single day from 9 am to 9 pm on 8 February 1981. The oncoming generations will certainly cherish his scintillating contributions towards the South Indian music and film, and many of his spectacular performances will be lasting forever. Let us pray for his soul to rest in peace.

Prabhakaran Vallath, Vatakara, Kerala

The legacy will live on

In the passing away of SP Balasubrahmanyam, the world of music has lost an iconic playback singer, a talented actor and a fine human being. With a record 40,000 songs in 16 languages in his kitty, SPB carved a special niche for himself bagging six national awards, besides being decorated with the Padma Shri in 2001 and the Padma Bhushan in 2011. Blessed with a divine voice, his lilting melodies transcended borders and stole the hearts of millions of music aficionados. SPB may be no more but his legacy lives on.

N J Ravi Chander, Bengaluru

A multi-talented marvel

I met S P Balasubrahmanyam a few years ago in Bhimavaram and he answered to my question in a soft and gentle manner. He mastered the concepts of melody, rhythm and a matching style of tones of all actors. SPB's vocal card is a blend of smooth flow of PB Srinivas and stentorian voice of Ghantasala. The film industry thought that there would be a big void with the exit of Ghantasala.

But SPB, imbibing the spirit of his predecessor and great musicians of platinum age by dint of great perseverance and hard work proved his mettle by giving his voice in the form songs to A Nageswara Rao and N T Rama Rao and also comedians like Allu Ramalingaiah and Rajababu and others. SPB is accredited not only with film songs, but also quite number of devotional songs. His singing career spanned for more than half century is recorded with spotless remark. He has no adversaries in any quarter. Movie world shedding tears today had not offered songs to this soulful singer for the past few years. SPB's oeuvre deserves a place with golden letters in the history of Telugu tinsel world next to Ghantasala.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

A great human being

In 2008 year, I received a prize from S.P. Balu. He was an excellent Host. It was a 5 day-event conducted by an Arts Association. He even invited us to his room and treated us excellently. He joked around that he would snatch away our prizes, push us and eat us up. He gave us sweets and chocolates. We laughed a lot, relaxed and felt comfortable. He had no airs or ego. All five days, he was friendly, jovial and comfort giving.

P N Sreelekha, Secunderabad

A student of music till the last

The world of music has lost legendary multilingual singer SPB fondly called "Balu" is no more. May his soul rest in peace. What a journey whose first Tamil Cinema Song from the 1969 film "Hotel Ramba" was never released. The singer confessed that in spite of best effort he could not trace the recorded song. Since then, there was no looking back. Strangely, we are told he learnt Carnatic music after he entered the singing profession. Though he has left the music world, his songs would stay forever. May his soul rest in peace.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Musical magician

It is really painful that the greatest singer S P Bala Subrahmanyam has succumbed to the effect of corona virus after fighting against the virus for around 50 days. S P Balu, as he is popularly called by millions of music fans throughout the world is a very humble and simple singer, actor, music director, dubbing artiste who motivated young generation towards learning fine arts especially pleasant music. He has shown to the world that he is still a music student at the age of 74 even after singing more than 40000 songs in different languages and composing music for more than 50 movies. His respects to elders and Telugu language is flawless and honest as seen in his thousands of music programmes held throughout the world.

After Ghantasala maastaaru , SPB has certainly kept up the Telugu music momentum at a good pace and now it is very difficult to get the gap filled. SPB is a master magician who has conquered the hearts of both masses and classes in the Indian cine music industry.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad