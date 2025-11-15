Air quality in city ‘very poor’

Delhi recorded a slight respite from toxic air as the air quality index settled in the ‘very poor’ category after remaining in the ‘severe’ zone for three days, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 397, according to the 9 am hourly bulletin.

Of the 38 monitoring stations in the national capital, 23 recorded air quality in the severe category, while 13 remained in the very poor range, the CPCB’s Sameer app showed. The remaining two stations reported poor air quality, it said.

Wazirpur logged the worst AQI at 440, followed closely by Chandni Chowk at 438, the data showed.

As per the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor, and 401-500 severe.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 10.2 degrees Celsius, which is 3.3 degrees below normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The IMD forecast a mainly clear sky for the day, with the maximum temperature likely to touch 25 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity at 8:30 am stood at 80 per cent, it added.