Deadly Terror Blast At Delhi’S Red Fort: Will get to root of conspiracy says PM

Thimphu/New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the conspirators behind the blast near Delhi's Red Fort won't be spared, a day after 13 people were killed in the explosion.

"Our agencies will get to the bottom of this conspiracy. The conspirators behind this will not be spared," Modi said in Hindi while speaking in Bhutan's Thimphu.

"Today I come here with a heavy heart. The horrific incident that occurred in Delhi yesterday evening has saddened everyone. I understand the grief of the affected families. Today the entire nation stands with them," PM Modi, who kicked off his two-day visit to Bhutan on Monday morning, said. He said that he was in constant touch throughout the night with all agencies involved in investigating the incident.

PM Modi then switched from Hindi to English to ensure his powerful message resonated around the world and declared, "All those responsible will be brought to justice."

A powerful blast ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort Metro station at 6:52 pm, killing 13 people and leaving 25 others injured. The explosion in the car, a white Hyundai i20, also damaged many vehicles in one of the busiest areas in the national capital.