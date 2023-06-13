Ensure evacuation of people from vulnerable areas: PM Modi

New delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said rescue teams were ensuring the safe evacuation of people living in vulnerable locations in the path of Cyclone Biparjoy, which is likely to make landfall in Gujarat's Kutch.

The prime minister chaired a high-level meeting here to review the preparedness of the Centre as well as the Gujarat government to deal with the situation arising out of the impending cyclone, which is also expected to impact Pakistan.