Crackdown on dust: Fines worth Rs 2.36 cr imposed, 48 construction sites shut

New Delhi: The Delhi government has imposed Rs 2.36 crore in fines, issued over 200 show-cause notices, and ordered closure of 48 construction sites for violating dust-control norms over the past month.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the punitive action, backed by real-time surveillance and continuous field inspections, reflects the government's resolve to confront pollution "with measurable, science-led enforcement rather than hollow announcements", according to a statement.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has intensified its anti-dust drive since October 15, inspecting 1,262 construction sites larger than 500 sqm, the statement said. As part of the expansion in monitoring, 747 construction projects are now registered on the DPCC's Dust Pollution Control Self-Assessment Portal, which integrates real-time video fencing, PM2.5 and PM10 sensors, and public display boards showing each project's compliance status, it said.